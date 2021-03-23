No longer failing, RI vaccine rollout now earns a ‘B’ from Harvard

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island’s meteoric rise in national rankings of vaccine distribution over the past six weeks has earned it a passing grade from Harvard University, less than two months after the school slapped the state with an “F.”

Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center this week released a new report card for the state, giving Rhode Island an overall “B” for its COVID-19 vaccine effort compared to other states.

The new grade – which puts it at No. 14 overall – is a marked improvement from Feb. 11 when Rhode Island was under heavy criticism for moving too slowly, and Harvard issued a failing grade in three of four categories.

Hugo Yen of the Belfer Center tied the improved grade to the transition from former Gov. Gina Raimondo to current Gov. Dan McKee, even though the state’s daily inoculations of vaccines started accelerating about two weeks before the latter took office. McKee was sworn in on March 2 after Raimondo was confirmed to become U.S. commerce secretary.

“RI’s vaccination grades have improved significantly since the new administration started,” Yen told Target 12 in an email. McKee has taken credit for pushing the Raimondo administration to ramp up vaccinations during her final weeks in office.

(Lisa Mandarini/WPRI)

Harvard ranks states based on various metrics measured against adult populations, and estimates Rhode Island is currently No. 11 among all states in terms of doses used (83.6%). The state earned a 6th place ranking for the rate of its population currently with at least one dose of the vaccine.

But Rhode Island still doesn’t look good comparatively when it comes to a one-month examination of COVID-19 deaths per capita, ranking No. 33 across all states with 12.2 deaths per one million people.

Regardless, Yen’s outlook about the state was bullish.

“Its grade is mainly dragged down by its one-month deaths per capita, which have gone down significantly in absolute terms but are higher than other states when ranked,” Yen wrote. “Since deaths are a lagging indicator, we expect states with high vaccinations to decrease their deaths in the coming weeks as more of the vulnerable population is vaccinated.”

Asked about the improved ranking Tuesday, R.I. Health Department medical director Dr. James McDonald downplayed the letter grade, and offered some criticism of Harvard and its rankings.

“I realize academics, in academia, they’re looking at grades because that’s how they live — in the world of grades,” McDonald told Target 12. “I live in the real world, where we do literally make life and death decisions.”

Rhode Island’s vaccine rollout started slowly compared to other states, as health officials took a hyper-targeted approach to try and reach some of its hardest-hit communities, along with citizens at the highest risk of contracting the virus. The approach proved to take more time than funneling doses through centralized locations — a strategy adopted by states that moved more quickly.

But the pace of vaccinations picked up rapidly around Feb. 18, when the state opened its first mass-vaccination sites in Providence and Cranston. Daily inoculations increased from an average of 5,600 shots per day on Feb. 18 to about 9,000 per day on March 3, the day after McKee was sworn in.

The daily average has since increased slightly to about 10,574 shots per day. The new governor projects a rising vaccine supply could help Rhode Island speed up even more, and McKee last week announced all Rhode Islanders 16 years and older will become eligible for vaccines by April 19.

The state currently projects it will begin receiving about 100,000 doses per week from the federal government by June.

Despite the slower start, McDonald continued to defend the initial targeted approach, saying it has saved lives and kept people out of the hospital. He also noted that such an approach is continuing to a certain degree in some neighborhoods of Providence and Cranston, which have expanded age-based eligibility faster than the rest of the state.

“One of the things you’ve seen other states do is just willy-nilly put it out there,” McDonald said. “Not everybody is at the same risk right now. What we’re trying to do in Rhode Island is really target people who are at risk to try and get them protected as soon as we can so we can get free from this pandemic.”

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook