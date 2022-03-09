NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — North Kingstown Superintendent Phil Auger announced his resignation Wednesday ahead of the expected release of a potentially damaging report examining the ongoing naked “fat test” scandal.

The district’s top school official said he thought it was important that North Kingstown schools move ahead with a new leader without ties to Aaron Thomas, the former high school boys basketball coach who has been accused by several former student athletes over multiple decades of directing them to strip completely naked behind closed doors for body-fat tests. Despite the decision, Auger stood by his argument that he did nothing wrong.

“Our school community is working through its investigation around allegations involving Mr. Thomas at NKHS, and I respect the importance to move forward with a new district leader who is in no way connected to these matters,” Auger wrote in a statement. “For my response to Mr. Thomas, I remain steadfast in the knowledge that I acted appropriately and immediately in the best interests of students past and present, with the information I had at the time.”

Auger’s decision comes in the final days of a North Kingstown School Committee-commissioned investigation examining school administrator’s actions surrounding the allegations against Thomas. The former coach’s alleged actions were first reported by Target 12 in October.

