NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The North Kingstown School Department has placed two more employees on administrative leave over allegations of inappropriate behavior, Target 12 has confirmed.

Interim Superintendent Michael Waterman announced the personnel move in a letter sent Wednesday to the North Kingstown community. He did not identify the employees put on leave, but Target 12 has independently confirmed they are two men, a coach and an administrator.

“As with all information and allegations received, the School Committee and I take these allegations very seriously while respecting everyone involved,” Waterman wrote in the letter. “I have commenced investigations into the recent allegations.”

The two men join a growing list of North Kingstown coaches and staff who have been accused of inappropriate behavior. Last Friday, Waterman announced they had put another teacher, who was also a coach, on leave after attorney Timothy Conlon sent a letter to the Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s office accusing the educator of stalking a student beginning when she was 12 years old.

Separately, the town is still reeling from an ongoing scandal involving former coach Aaron Thomas, who’s been accused by multiple former students of getting them to completely undress alone with him behind closed doors for so-called “fat tests.” Thomas has not been criminally charged and has denied any wrongdoing.

The allegations against Thomas have sparked a criminal investigation by R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office, along with a civil rights investigation by Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha’s office. The School Department so far has chosen not to publicly disclose the names of the latest educators and coaches placed on leave, and Waterman urged the community to respect the privacy of students and staff until the investigations are complete.

“As we have seen in our community as well as other school communities, this is a difficult but important conversation to have and often comes with a great deal of speculation in the community,” Waterman wrote in his letter. “I ask that you respect the privacy of all students and staff involved as we complete our investigations. When the investigations are complete, I will provide a report of the findings of those investigations to both the school committee and our community at large.”

In an emailed statement, Waterman declined to provide additional details.