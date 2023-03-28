FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Aaron Hernandez expressed optimism in recorded phone calls from prison just hours before he was found dead in his prison cell.

Medical examiners determined Hernandez — who was found hanging from a bedsheet in April 2017 — had taken his own life. Yet the phone calls (in the video above), which were heavily redacted and only gave his side of the conversation, revealed an upbeat Hernandez.

The recordings were made public following a lengthy public records battle by the Boston Globe and WBUR in Boston.