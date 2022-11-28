EDINBURGH, Scotland (WPRI) – A Rhode Island man accused of faking his own death in an attempt to escape multiple charges in the United States is now wanted for questioning in a rape case in England.

BBC News is reporting police in Essex – a county east of London – confirmed Monday they wanted to speak with Nicholas Alahverdian (who has also gone by Nicholas Rossi) over a 2017 allegation reported to police earlier this year.

“We are now liaising with Scottish authorities in order to facilitate an interview with the man regarding a non-recent allegation of rape in Chelmsford which was made to us in April 2022,” a police spokesperson told the BBC.

Media reports in England have said the woman who contacted police about the incident had a short-lived relationship with Alahverdian in 2017.

The development could mean a delay for his return to the United States as authorities in the U.K. will likely seek to adjudicate the case there first.

Earlier this month a Scottish court determined that a man who went by the name Arthur Knight was actually Alahverdian.

“Knight” was the subject of an extradition hearing after authorities said he fled the United States and faked his own death in an effort to escape sexual assault charges in Utah and a financial fraud case out of Ohio.

The 35-year-old was arrested last year after checking himself into a Scottish hospital with COVID-19 symptoms. Prosecutors argued they were able to tell he was Alahverdian after matching the tattoos on his arm.

In July, “Knight” was arrested again and prosecutors matched his fingerprints to Alahverdian’s.

The multi-day hearing was to determine Alahverdian’s true identity. Now the process moves to extradition hearings, with a court date scheduled for early next year.