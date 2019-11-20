DNA evidence details revealed in Woonsocket murder case

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Evidence revealed during a bail hearing Wednesday included DNA of two unidentified men and the defendant in a Woonsocket murder case.

Matthew Dusseault, 22, was arrested last year and charged with murdering 81-year old Constance Gauthier, who according to police was stabbed more than 60 times in her Woonsocket home in 2016.

Dusseault, who has been held since his arrest, appeared for a bail hearing in R.I. Superior Court on Wednesday.

During the hearing, R.I. Department of Health DNA lab supervisor Carla Lupino revealed details about DNA evidence collected during the investigation.

Lupino said the state found what’s known as “touch DNA” — which is typically skin cells — in the blood collected from the dresser and nightstand drawers and a jewelry box in Gauthier’s bedroom.

Gauthier’s body was found under a mattress in the room within a few feet of the furniture.

“Both Constance Gauthier and Mathew Dusseault’s DNA were included in that mixture (of DNA),” Lupino told the court.

Lupino testified the blood was most likely Gauthier’s, while the touch DNA was most likely Dusseault’s.

When questioned by the defense, however, Lupino said other evidence contained the DNA of two other males who have not been identified.

Touch DNA can last for years, she added, potentially supporting a claim made by Dusseault’s mother Paula Gauthier. The mother told Target 12 her family is related to Constance Gauthier and her son had been in the house several times over the years.

When prosecutors asked if touch DNA could remain on items like the jewelry box and furniture for years, Lupino acknowledged microscopic evidence like skin cells would likely last longer on certain surfaces.

The hearing will continue next week with one more witness expected to testify. Judge Richard Raspallo will decide whether to grant bail.

Gauthier’s neighbor Tyler Grenon, 25, was also arrested for the murder, but a grand jury earlier this year indicted only Dusseault.

The murder charge against Grenon was dismissed without prejudice in January due to “insufficient evidence to proceed,” according to a court document. (When a case is dismissed without prejudice, it allows the prosecution to file another complaint in the crime.)

Grenon has denied any involvement with the murder.

The motive for the murder has never been released. Police said the home was “staged” to look like a robbery, but nothing was missing.

The arrest warrants for both Dusseault and Grenon included only a statement from Dusseault, who told investigators he was there at the time of the crime, but saw Grenon stab Gauthier and even tried to push him off her.

Dusseault’s mother Paula Gauthier shared a document with Target 12 that stated his IQ is below 70, and she said he has been mentally disabled his entire life.

Gauthier said “there is no way” her son would have understood his Miranda rights against self-incrimination.

His mother’s claim that the family is related to the Constance Gauthier is disputed by a relative of the victim.

Another alleged scenario was presented in a pair of 2017 Woonsocket Police warrants to search a phone and a Woonsocket apartment.

The documents named three men as possible suspects and detailed a woman’s claim that one of the men returned home “covered in blood” around the time of the Gauthier murder.

The woman also told police the men said they had gone to rob an elderly woman, but “ended up stabbing her.”

None of the men named in the affidavits are charged in connection with the case, but one has a criminal history that includes several breaking and entering convictions.

One case that is still ongoing involves an alleged assault of an elderly man during a burglary in North Smithfield.

