PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A new plan to legalize recreational cannabis in Rhode Island was introduced in the House and Senate Tuesday, kicking off what will be months of debate before a final bill is potentially approved.

The new legislation, sponsored by Rep. Scott Slater in the House and Sen. Josh Miller in the Senate, is a result of talks between the two chambers but is not necessarily a compromise with Gov. Dan McKee.

“This is a great day,” Slater told reporters Tuesday afternoon. “Last year we had some differences on our bills, but we’ve been able to come together and work collectively.”

Slater and Miller said the legislation has the support of House Speaker Joe Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio. Hearings on the legislation in committee were not immediately scheduled.

The identical bills in the House and Senate would allow adults 21 and older to possess up to an ounce of marijuana and grow the plant at home, according to a summary of the bill. It would allow prior marijuana possession charges to be expunged, but only upon request of the convicted person.

A total of 33 cannabis retail stories would be allowed to open under the new proposal, a number that includes the existing nine compassion centers, which would be allowed to seek hybrid licenses to sell both medical and recreational marijuana.

The remaining 24 licenses would be awarded by a newly-created three-member Cannabis Control Commission, distributed throughout the existing six geographic zones created by the state for a the recent medical marijuana lottery. The lottery picked one new dispensary – known as compassion centers in Rhode Island – from each of the geographic zones.

The new recreational bill would issue four retail licenses in each zone, with at least one worker co-op and one social equity applicant in each zone.

It’s unclear exactly how the new cannabis commission would decide which applicants are granted the licenses; the bill leaves it up to the new commission to decide, according to Slater. McKee’s proposal, introduced as part of his budget bill last month, would utilize a random lottery.

McKee’s bill would also keep oversight of the cannabis industry under the R.I. Department of Business Regulation, which has a cannabis regulation office that currently runs the medical marijuana program.

The debate over who should oversee the licensing of retail stores has been the chief disagreement between Senate leaders and McKee, one that still has not been resolved.

But Miller said there was little other outstanding disagreement between the legislators and McKee.

Asked Tuesday what he thinks of the new bill, McKee said he had not yet reviewed the bill and would comment further once he has been briefed on the details.

The new House and Senate bill would include a new cannabis office within DBR, staffed by the current cannabis regulators, to “advise and assist” the new Cannabis Control Commission, according to the bill summary. A separate Cannabis Advisory Board would also make recommendations on policy to the commission.

The three members of the Cannabis Control Commission itself would include a chair appointed by the governor and one member each selected by the governor from lists provided by the House speaker and Senate president, respectively.

The new bill includes a two-year moratorium on new cultivator licenses, which are issued to businesses who grow cannabis and sell it to retailers. Rhode Island already has nearly 70 licensed cultivators, who are only currently able to sell to the existing compassion centers.

McKee’s proposal would also automatically expunge possession charges, a top request from advocacy groups that argue any legalization of marijuana should reverse the results of prohibition. The new Slater-Miller bill would require those convicted to request the expungement from the courts.

Miller said the new bill’s process would be “virtually automatic,” likely with the ability to seek the expungement online.

Like prior proposals, the new bill would tax cannabis at roughly 20%, with a new 10% cannabis tax on top of the existing 7% Rhode Island sales tax. The remaining 3% would be a local tax for the municipality where the marijuana is sold.

Cities and towns can opt out of being host to a marijuana shop, but must bring the question to voters this fall to do so under this proposal.

The introduction of the new bill is yet another step closer to marijuana legalization in Rhode Island, a state sandwiched between two others – Massachusetts and Connecticut – that have already legalized use of the drug.

Supporters of legalization have repeatedly pointed out the large number of Rhode Islanders shopping across the border for cannabis in Massachusetts, and argue Rhode Island is receiving the effects of legal cannabis without any of the revenue.

Last year, Miller and Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey sponsored a bill that passed the Senate in June, the first time a legalization bill was approved by any chamber of the General Assembly. The House did not take up the bill before the end of the session.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.