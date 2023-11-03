NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The U.S. Transportation Department on Friday announced new federal awards for select ports nationwide, and one of the big winners was New Bedford.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the Port of New Bedford would receive $24.4 million to rebuild and expand Leonard’s Wharf, which officials say will help the port withstand rising sea levels and also benefit the offshore wind industry. Gov. Maura Healey pledged $18 million in state matching funds for the project earlier this year.

In addition, North Kingstown’s Quonset Development Corporation won a $3.9 million grant to build a new cargo loading ramp at the Port of Davisville. Both federal awards are from the Port Infrastructure Development Program, which was funded by the bipartisan infrastructure law that President Biden signed two years ago.

In the above video, 12 News politics editor Ted Nesi talks with Secretary Buttigieg about what he thinks the new port money will do for Massachusetts and Rhode Island.