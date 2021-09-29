New Bedford councilor Dunn awaits decision on drunk driving charge

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts clerk magistrate is poised to decide whether to officially charge New Bedford City Councilor Hugh Dunn with operating under the influence, capping off months of uncertainty that’s been looming over City Hall.

The New Bedford city councilman appeared Tuesday in Fall River District Court for a show-cause hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to charge him with OUI after he crashed his car in the early morning of May 1.

Dunn was not arrested at the time, but three New Bedford police officers have since been disciplined after an internal investigation concluded they “did not perform their duties properly.”

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office in June subsequently accused Dunn of driving while under the influence, leaving the scene of property damage and negligent driving. But the prosecutor’s accusations do not officially become charges unless a clerk magistrate determines there’s probable cause.

A Fall River clerk confirmed Wednesday morning the clerk magistrate was still rendering a final decision on whether to apply the charges, and that the case file would be returned to New Bedford District Court afterward.

Show-cause hearings are typically held behind closed doors, but The New Bedford Standard Times successfully argued the hearing should be made public given the circumstances and Dunn’s stature in the community.

According to the newspaper, the defense argued there wasn’t enough evidence to prove Dunn was intoxicated when he crashed his car. The special prosecutor’s arguments echoed many of the facts laid out in the New Bedford Police Department’s internal investigation released earlier this year.

The investigation showed — among other things — that the responding officers didn’t look into whether Dunn was drunk, even though it was early in the morning and he’d been coming from a bar where investigators later found he’d had several alcoholic drinks.

“Not one officer inquired as to where Mr. Dunn was coming from or where he was going,” wrote Lt. Robert Holmes of the department’s professional standards division.

“No citation was issued to Mr. Dunn even though he struck 2 parked cars and a sign and then attempted to leave the scene,” he added.

Dunn, who represents Ward 3, is running unopposed for re-election this year.