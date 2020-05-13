New Bedford cases still growing quickly, even as Mass. eyes reopening

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – Massachusetts has recently seen success in driving down the number of new COVID-19 cases reported each day, but the experience isn’t playing out yet in several South Coast communities including New Bedford.

For two consecutive weeks, positive cases in New Bedford have grown at a faster clip than statewide or in any other community in Bristol County, according to a Target 12 analysis of data released by the state’s Department of Public Health.

Mayor Jon Mitchell attributes the trend in part to the city’s traditional industrial economy, including manufacturing, fishing and seafood processing, whose companies have remained open during a time when other types of businesses have either closed or allowed employees to work from home.

“Many of the businesses in those sectors were deemed essential, so people have been going to work all along in places where sometimes social distancing is hard and remote work is not realistic at all,” Mitchell told Target 12.

The 1,246 total COVID-19 cases reported in New Bedford on Wednesday represent a 41% increase compared to the 881 cases reported a week earlier, according to state data. That easily outpaced the 11% increase of new cases reported statewide during the same period.

Several other Bristol County communities likewise reported new cases growing faster than the state during the prior week, including Acushnet (up 26% to 59), Dartmouth (17% to 240), Dighton (14% to 50), Fairhaven (16% to 158), Fall River (33% to 868), Seekonk (20% to 61), Somerset (23% to 98) and Westport (13% to 61).

Mitchell said a recent expansion in testing in New England has also contributed to the rise of new confirmed cases, adding that while cases are high, the city has been successful in keeping its death toll low because of a decision made early in the crisis to allocate resources and restrict visitors from nursing homes.

Nursing home residents accounted for nearly 61% of the state’s 5,315 COVID-19 related deaths reported as of Wednesday, according to state data.

“We were pretty aggressive about dealing with nursing homes,” Mitchell said, adding that “all it takes is one outbreak for those numbers to change.”

And while New Bedford – the largest community in Bristol County – leads the region in total cases, the city ranks second behind Taunton when measuring cases on a per capita basis. New Bedford has roughly 1,246 confirmed cases for every 100,000 residents compared to 1,323 in Taunton, according to state data.

After New Bedford and Taunton, the five communities with the most confirmed cases per capita include Attleboro (1,139 per 100,000), Somerset (952 per 100,000) and Fall River (868 per 100,000).

Gov. Charlie Baker visited the South Coast on Wednesday, holding his daily news briefing at the SSTAR facility in Fall River, which has opened up a drive-up testing site. The governor reaffirmed plans to start reopening the economy after his stay-at-home advisory ends on May 18 but hasn’t yet provided too many specifics. (Rhode Island let its stay-at-home order end on May 8.)

Like other municipal leaders, Mitchell is closely monitoring Baker’s announcement, saying it’s too soon to tell whether he will support the reopening plan, especially as cases remain stubbornly high. However, he did note that hospitalizations have flattened and started to decline in recent days.

Mitchell is concerned Baker will issue advisories instead of mandates when it comes to workplace regulations, meaning compliance will be left up to the companies — unless a complaint is filed and workplace hazards are discovered.

New Bedford has already implemented mandatory workplace regulations at a city level, which has spurred the closure of a couple businesses where flareups of the disease were discovered, Mitchell said. The mayor said he doesn’t see advisories working in New Bedford based on what he’s seeing at the local level.

“We’re going to continue to make it mandatory here regardless of what the state does,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell, who first took office in 2012, has since won multiple bids for re-election, including a landslide victory in November that gave him the city’s first four-year mayoral term. He has been recognized for his efforts to improve an economy that’s struggled to grow in a post-industrial era.

And while many of his residents have remain employed over the last couple months, Mitchell is concerned the broader economic fallout from the public health crisis could disproportionately hurt New Bedford, along with other cities outside of major metro areas that don’t have anchor institutions around which an economy can be built.

“The pandemic we’re in will actually expand the gap between cities like mine and major metros like greater Boston and New York,” Mitchell said. “It should be a wakeup call for state governments and the federal government to start investing in transformative opportunities in cities like mine.”

In addition to responding to the ongoing crisis, Mitchell said he’s also directed members of his administration to start thinking about ways to rebound more quickly after the dust settles.

“People have been sick, people have lost jobs and some have lost lives, so we have to understand that there’s been real hardship,” he said. “Despite that hardship, the thing that is most heartening, the most encouraging, is that people – certainly here in greater New Bedford – have been supporting one another.”

“We have to keep that up for a while because the reality is that even after things start to reopen the virus will still be around, people will still be susceptible to catching it and we have to continue to keep our focus,” he added.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.

