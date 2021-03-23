AG Neronha: RI hospitals mishandled vaccine rollout, but no laws broken

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha on Tuesday released a much-anticipated report examining how Rhode Island hospitals distributed vaccines in the early days of the state’s rollout, concluding they didn’t violate any laws or violations but “should have acted differently.”

The attorney general, in his role as the state’s health care advocate, in January launched a review of vaccine rollout protocols at the state’s largest hospital groups: Lifespan and Care New England. He acted after it emerged that the not-for-profit hospital systems had made shots available to administrators and board members who didn’t interact with patients.

Vaccine supply was scant in January and unavailable to anyone outside of hospital workers and nursing home residents, who the state determined were at the highest risk of contracting the virus.

The inquiry — which Neronha’s aides have insisted wasn’t an investigation — was launched to explore whether any improper distribution or legal violations occurred. Ultimately, the attorney general found none, concluding instead the R.I. Department of Health hadn’t established clear guidelines for how the vaccine should be distributed. As a result, the hospitals didn’t violate any laws, rules or regulations.

Nonetheless, Neronha criticized the hospitals for their actions.

“This office strongly believes that Lifespan and CNE should have acted differently,” Neronha wrote in a letter to the Lifespan president and CEO Timothy Babineu, Care New England president and CEO Dr. James Fanale and state Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott.

“This office recognizes that speed, and a need to avoid waste and spoliation of vaccines were competing interests here, but we are not persuaded, based on the evidence that we have reviewed, that these competing concerns justified the decision to vaccinate board members,” he added.

As part of his review, Neronha found the Health Department did not initially provide the hospitals with specific guidance regarding prioritization, essentially giving them carte blanche over who should receive doses. The state agency also didn’t establish what constitutes “hospital staff,” which left the hospitals to decide on their own, he added.

Neronha wrote the state’s wide discretion prevented his office from concluding the hospitals violated Health Department guidance or directive regarding prioritization.

“Nor is there a basis for a finding that Lifespan or CNE violated any Rhode Island law or regulation,” Neronha wrote. “Indeed, like many things related to the COVID-19 pandemic, this issue of ‘line-jumping’ is a novel one, and one which Rhode Island law, based on the facts here, at present does not reach.”

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated.