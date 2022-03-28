NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — When John Moitoza arrived at the Motel 6 in Newport in January, he said he was promised he would eventually be moved to permanent housing.

“They told me I would never be homeless again,” Moitoza told Target 12, occasionally in tears. “I just want a place where I don’t have to worry about being kicked out all the time.”

Instead, he and nearly 80 other adults and children experiencing homelessness will be forced to find somewhere else to go when an agreement between Motel 6 and provider Newport Mental Health expires on Thursday at 4 p.m.

The memorandum of understanding provided by Newport Mental Health, a nonprofit therapy and psychiatric service provider, shows the organization paid Motel 6 for 65 rooms during the four-month stretch from Dec. 1 to March 31. The nonprofit paid $400 per room each week.

Jaime Lehane, president of Newport Mental Health, told Target 12 the nonprofit used roughly $700,000 in federal funding for the program, but was unable to extend the agreement with Motel 6 past March 31.

“We’ve been reaching out to all other hotels and motels in the area,” Lehane said. “This year, we’ve had twice as many unsheltered people coming to our door.”

For Crystal Sylvester, there’s more than just housing on the line. She said if she’s kicked out Thursday, the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families won’t reunite her with her 6-month-old baby.

“Where am I supposed to go?” Sylvester said. “I’m terrified that I’m going to lose my daughter because I have nowhere to go,” she added through tears.

Scott Herrmann told Target 12 he also has nowhere to go.

“When I’m homeless, I live in the cemetery,” Herrmann said.

He also said he was told when he arrived at Motel 6 that by the time the program ended, he would have permanent housing to move to.

“This isn’t right,” he said.

Lehane said everyone in the program has been offered temporary housing at local homeless shelters, but many people told Target 12 they’re looking for a better, long-term solution.

A spokesperson for Motel 6 declined to comment on the situation. The agreement between the mental health provider and the motel was negotiated by the state’s Commerce Corporation.

Josh Saal, R.I. Deputy Secretary of Commerce for Housing, cited “unfortunate circumstances” as the reason Motel 6 and Newport Mental Health failed to extend the agreement. He said the lack of investment in affordable housing is the root cause of the problem.

“Our office has been working tirelessly with the Newport Mental Health to find alternative shelter, housing or other settings that most appropriately meets the needs of this group,” Saal said.