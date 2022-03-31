NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Roughly 80 adults and children experiencing homelessness and living at a Motel 6 in Newport were forced to leave on Thursday afternoon.

Target 12 reported Monday that Newport Mental Health, a nonprofit therapy and psychiatric service provider, had used $700,000 in federal funding to secure a four-month agreement with the Motel 6 in Newport from early December through March 31, but was unable to extend the agreement.

John Matoiza said Thursday he was one of the lucky ones.

Matoiza said he has health issues that make it difficult for him to walk, and though Jamie Lehane, president of Newport Mental Health, said everyone was offered short-term options like shelters, Matoiza told Target 12 he had been holding out for a hotel.

“You have to be out of those shelters by 6 a.m.,” Matoiza said. “I have a room at Rodeway Inn for about a week.”

“I’m just waiting for a ride that comes around 3 p.m. and then hopefully everything will be okay,” he added.

Jimmy Winters, director of the Housing Hotline, a nonprofit helping people on Aquidneck Island find places to live, said he heard this morning that nearly 80 people were about to lose shelter and drove over.

Matoiza is one of the people he helped.

“He was going to be homeless as of today,” said Winters. “We were able to find housing for him in one of the local motels.”

He said overall, he had found hotel and motel rooms for 20 people on Thursday.

“We’re going to try to keep it as long as we can, but it’s just that, the money is tight now,” Winters said.

Lehane said Newport Mental Health was able to secure seven hotel rooms for people who had been at the Motel 6, and said the root cause of the problem is the lack of affordable housing in Newport.

Dayna Gladstein, executive vice president at Newport Mental Health, told Target 12 more than 50 people who had been living at the Motel 6 had agreed to go to short-term shelters, and the rest have found other options.