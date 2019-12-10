Mystery video and DNA evidence highlight brutal murder case

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Bail hearing testimony from a handful of witnesses provided a brief look at evidence in a 2016 murder case, including surveillance video that shows an unknown car and individual at the scene of the crime.

Matthew Dusseault, 22, has been held without bail since his arrest in July 2018, more than two years after Constance Gauthier was found stabbed more than 70 times in a bedroom of her Fairfield Avenue home.

Prosecutors argued touch DNA mixed with blood discovered near the body establishes Dusseault committed the crime, and should be held without bail.

Dusseault’s defense countered the DNA dues not put their client in the home during the murder and is not enough to convict the 22-year old or hold him without bail.

Judge Richard Rasapallo is expected to release his decision Wednesday.

As prosecutors pushed the DNA evidence during the two-day hearing that ended last week, the defense focused on highlighting potential reasonable doubt Dusseault committed the crime.

Much of of the doubt revolved around Gauthier’s neighbor Tyler Grenon, a former co-defendant.

Testimony indicated Grenon was at the scene before first responders, pointed them to the body and even helped police get in the home.

Within days of the murder, Grenon was arrested for witness intimidation and obstruction of justice after allegedly knocking on the doors of two homes near Gauthier’s home.

Grenon was asking for surveillance video according to Woonsocket Police Lt. Ronald Marcos.

“The homeowners were fearful of Mr. Grenon,” Marcos said.

A police officer lived at one of the homes Grenon checked.

Woonsocket Police Detectice Anthony Conetta testified the officer reported Grenon was trying “to obtain the security footage.”

One video showed an unidentified person dressed in dark clothing “walking back toward” the victim’s home around the time of the murder, according to testimony.

Conetta testified the individual “was never identified.”

Police also told the court an unidentified car was parked in front of Gauthier’s home for several hours around the time of the murder, which according to Conetta happened up to two days before the body was found.

The 2016 charges against Grenon involving the surveillance video were dropped shortly after they were filed.

A 2018 murder charge against him was dismissed without prejudice earlier this year due to a lack of physical evidence.

Dusseault was indicted for murder in January with prosecutors alleging his genetic profile matches touch DNA found mixed with blood on furniture in Gauthier’s bedroom.

According to testimony, DNA from two unidentified males was discovered at the scene, but none of the genetic evidence matched Grenon or other possible suspects.

Conetta told the court even with Dusseault charged, Grenon “is not cleared,” and the case is open and active, with a possible murder weapon recovered only about two weeks ago.

“There’s still a lot to be learned in this case,” Conetta said during the hearing.

Grenon has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

