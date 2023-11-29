LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — A policy at a career and technical school that requires written proof of one’s religion to wear a head wrap is under scrutiny after a local woman was turned away from taking an entrance exam.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she went to take the nursing entrance exam at Lincoln Technical Institute in August but wasn’t let into the classroom because she didn’t have a note from her mosque.

“A lady just came and pointed at me and said, ‘Oh, you can’t go in with that, you have to take it off,’” she said.

The staff pointed to a policy that states the woman would have to present a note from her religious institution in order to be exempted from the school’s headwear ban.

The woman, who wears the head wrap as part of her Muslim faith, told Target 12 she has never been asked to prove her religious beliefs before this incident.

“If I can have my head wrap on a state ID, why can’t I have them for a test?” she questioned. “They were like, ‘Well, it’s the protocol. That’s the rule and we can’t bend the rules.'”

While she was given the policy beforehand, the woman said it was unnecessary and was not told why the policy existed.

“It’s just discouraging to me,” she told Target 12. “Now I just don’t feel like doing nursing anymore.”

Peter Tahinos, a spokesperson for Lincoln Technical Institute, declined Target 12’s request for an interview, but said the school has dealt with cheating in the past. He claimed that students have stored notes in their hoods and headwear.

“Lincoln simply asks students to provide documentation from the student’s clergy or religious organization which confirms that the headwear is a religious requirement,” Tahinos explained.

He added that a policy banning headwear is recommended by the testing company, ATI, which provides the entrance exam.

But in a statement to Target 12, a spokesperson for ATI said a note is not required.

In addition, the testing company said the policy is recommended so the test taker can be identified at all times.

“It is important that the [test taker’s] face and eyes are in view,” the spokesperson said.

The woman wanted to go into the licensed practical nursing program to further her career. But she decided to drop out following the unnerving experience.

“Health care needs staff, they need people to work there,” she said. “But if you’re going to discourage people because of who they are, it’s not right.”

Target 12 also looked into the testing policies for the SAT, ACT, and the Bar Exam. The SAT and ACT do not prohibit headwear. The Bar Exam does, but will make religious exemptions that do not require a note.

Lynette Laginber, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island, said it’s concerning that a school would single out religious headwear.

“There’s nothing inherent as far as I can tell about a headscarf, as opposed to a sweater or a jacket, that makes [a person] more prone to cheating than anyone else,” said Labinger, who’s an expert in religious discrimination law.

Labinger also warned that a note is not always an effective way to gauge one’s religious affiliation.

“Not everyone attends their church or mosque or synagogue weekly, or has that type of relationship, but they can still be sincerely held religious beliefs,” she said.

Lincoln Technical Institute said it has had its testing policy since the nursing program was established and does not plan to review it.

Kate Wilkinson (kwilkinson@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and Facebook.