Murder suspect’s father accused of threatening lead detective

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — In another twist in the nearly three-year-old murder of an 81-year old woman, the father of the suspect was arrested for a disorderly conduct charge involving the lead detective in the homicide.

Matthew Dusseault, 49, pleaded not guilty today to a misdemeanor charge allegedly tied to an incident on Saturday near the North Smithfield home of Woonsocket Detective Anthony Conetta.

His son Matthew Dusseault, 22, who’s been held without bail since his arrest last year, was indicted for murder in January for the brutal stabbing of Constance Gauthier.

Gauthier, 81, was a well-known school department employee — found stabbed more than 70 times under her bedroom mattress in March 2016.

According to the North Smithfield arrest report, Dusseault’s father is accused of driving down the dead-end street where Conetta lives and beeping his horn.

Conetta told North Smithfield police the elder Dusseault “has been threatening him,” but the report did not elaborate.

“Conetta informed me Dusseault is the father of a suspect that he had arrested for murder, ” the report states. “And he believes that Dusseault is involved.”

North Smithfield police have not returned requests for comment about whether that part of the report indicates Conetta believes Dusseault’s father “is involved” in the murder.

Conetta has not responded to a request for comment.

Target 12 communicated briefly with the elder Dusseault and his attorney, but neither would comment about the North Smithfield case.

Woonsocket Deputy Chief Michael Lemoine said, “police officers do their best to keep their communities safe.”

“Threats to law enforcement officers or public officials are taken seriously and perpetrators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible,” Lemoine said.

Dusseault’s family member’s claim Conetta “harassed” the elder Dusseault during a two-day bail hearing that ended with Judge Richard Raspallo denying a petition to release Dusseault’s son on bail.

Conetta took over as lead detective in the investigation last year about four months before the younger Dusseault was arrested.

The detective provided some of the key testimony in the bail hearing, telling the court Dusseault’s touch DNA, probably skin cells, was found mixed with blood splatter near the body.

Tyler Grenon was charged with murder at the same time as Dusseault in July 2018, but the case was dismissed in January due to a lack of physical evidence.

During the bail hearing, Conetta testified Grenon is not cleared, even though the charge was dismissed.

There is not a known motive for the murder, and the weapon has not been recovered.

Conetta told the court during the bail hearing that a potential murder weapon was found just last month in an apartment where the younger Dusseault used to live.

Lemoine said the item is being tested.

