PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The federal lawsuit filed against the city of Providence after a man was critically injured in a 2020 officer-involved moped crash is headed to mediation in an attempt to avert a trial.

Jhamal Gonsalves sustained a serious head injury on Oct. 18, 2021, when he was on a moped traveling on Elmwood Avenue along with a large group of other bikers and ATV riders. The lawsuit accused a Providence police officer of pursuing Gonsalves and ordering others to “box him in.” The lawsuit said Gonsalves lost control of his moped trying to avoid a cruiser and slammed into a wall.

Gonsalves suffered severe head trauma that left him in a coma for several weeks.

Gonsalves — through his mother and fiancée — filed suit in January 2021, claiming Providence police officers “used excessive and unsafe force” to stop him, resulting in the crash.

The lawsuit names former Col. Hugh Clements, former Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, Officers Kyle Endres and Brad McParlin and the city as defendants.

According to a court filing on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William Smith approved a request by both parties to enter mediation beginning in October. If the mediation is unsuccessful, Smith set a trial date for Jan. 22.

Michael Colucci, an attorney for Endres, said the parties have been engaged in discovery over the past two years so the case has “been pretty quiet” until today’s order.

Amato DeLuca, one of the attorneys for Gonsalves, said his client has made medical progress since the crash, but will live with his injuries for the rest of his life.

“As well as Jhamal has done, he is still unable to work and live and function normally,” DeLuca said. “He continues to labor under a severe neurological injury.”

Gonsalves was receiving medical treatment in New Jersey immediately following the crash, but DeLuca said he is now back in Middletown. DeLuca expressed confidence that both sides can come to an agreement and avoid trial.

“I think reasonable people can find a reasonable answer to a problem,” DeLuca said. “What happened to Jhamal should never have happened. I think the city knows that and the question is: what’s it worth?”

DeLuca said Judge Smith will act as mediator.

The week before the federal suit was filed, Attorney General Peter Neronha announced no criminal charges would be filed in the case following an extensive investigation. But he did acknowledge there could be some civil liability.

The department disciplined Endres and several other officers who were involved in the crash.

According to the attorney general’s report, Endres denied pursuing Gonsalves and said he was ordered to trail the pack of bikers and ATV riders to monitor them.