Monsignor Clarke fires RI coach under investigation for naked ‘fat tests’ at prior job

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Monsignor Clarke School has fired teacher Aaron Thomas one week after placing him on administrative leave amid a growing scandal involving allegations he had underage students strip naked alone with him while serving as the boys’ basketball coach in a neighboring town.

Arthur Lisi, the Catholic middle school’s principal, announced Thomas’s termination in a letter sent to parents Friday. He also defended the initial decision to hire Thomas at the start of this school year, offering scathing criticism of what information Thomas’s previous employer, the North Kingstown School Department, provided while he was being vetted for the new job.

“This has been a very difficult week for many in our closely-knit community,” Lisi wrote in the letter obtained by Target 12. “We have processed a series of emotions, including frustration knowing that during the hiring process we contacted North Kingstown High School which withheld from us the allegations, investigation, suspension, and planned termination of Mr. Thomas.”

Thomas quietly resigned from North Kingstown High School in June. No announcement or explanation was provided to the community about his departure, despite his more than two decades as a high school teacher and celebrated coach, including winning the town’s first-ever state championship for boys basketball in 2019.

As Target 12 first reported last Friday, Thomas’s departure from North Kingstown High came after multiple former student athletes came forward to accuse the longtime coach of having them completely undress to undergo so-called “fat tests.” Several physical trainers interviewed by Target 12 said such an examination doesn’t require participants to be naked.

Thomas resigned before a vote to terminate him by the North Kingstown School Committee could take effect. Lisi said Monsignor Clarke did a full criminal background check on Thomas and examined his professional references before the parochial school hired him.

The principal also said he reached out to the high school “to make sure Mr. Thomas was the right person for our middle school.”

“The principal had the opportunity to warn us and instead withheld all negative information,” he wrote to parents.

North Kingstown has pushed back at such claims by sharing a voicemail which Lisi left with North Kingstown High School principal Barbara Morse. The message confirms Lisi reached out for a reference, but it also suggests Thomas may have already been hired at the time of the call.

“Dr. Lisi only called Dr. Morse, principal of NKHS,” North Kingstown Superintendent Phil Auger wrote in a short message that accompanied the voicemail. “Dr. Lisi did not contact me or anyone else in the North Kingstown School Department.”

However, the voicemail itself doesn’t refute the allegation that North Kingstown officials failed to warn their counterparts at Monsignor Clarke about the allegations against Thomas, a point Lisi reiterated in Friday’s letter to parents.

In addition to the back-and-forth with North Kingstown, Lisi also explained that the Catholic school had received an “anonymous and vague” call two weeks ago warning them to “look into Aaron Thomas.”

At the time, Lisi said Monsignor Clarke officials reached out to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence — which oversees parochial school — to report the message, and learned the diocese’s Office of Compliance had received a similar anonymous voicemail.

The compliance office is led by Kevin O’Brien, a former veteran of the R.I. State Police, who then reached out to the North Kingstown Police Department. But Lisi said the police also didn’t share information about Thomas.

“Pursuant to an Access to Public Records Act request, a week later, they declined to release any information citing privacy concerns,” Lisi said.

Last Thursday, in the final stages of a months-long investigation into Thomas’s behavior, Target 12 reached out to the diocese seeking comment and explaining the specific allegations against the former coach. Lisi said the inquiry from Target 12 “was the first instance we learned about the full scope and nature of the allegations,” and that Thomas was shortly thereafter placed on administrative leave.

“The Attorney General’s office then notified Mr. O’Brien that they were reopening their investigation into Mr. Thomas and within hours we suspended him and escorted him from the property,” Lisi wrote in the letter.

Thomas has not responded to multiple Target 12 requests for comment. The R.I. Attorney General’s Office has confirmed they are investigating the allegations. To date, he has not been charged with any criminal offenses.

North Kingstown did not make any public statement regarding Thomas until after Target 12 first reported on his alleged behavior last Friday. On Saturday, Superintendent Phil Auger sent a message to families, arguing the district took action after they learned about the allegations earlier this year.

But Target 12 has interviewed multiple people who said Auger was notified directly about Thomas’s behavior as early as 2018. It’s unclear whether Auger or the School Department took any action at that time and Auger has declined multiple requests to be interviewed.

The North Kingstown Police was also told about the naked fat tests in 2018, according to a news release sent to Target 12 in September.

“While the specifics of all these quickly developing events can be debated endlessly, what I want to emphasize is that we followed up aggressively and promptly to everything we received and acted prudently and responsibly,” Lisi wrote. “Where others failed to act, we did. Mr. Thomas was employed in North Kingstown Schools for approximately 30 years. He was here for approximately 30 days.”

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is an investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 managing editor and chief investigative reporter at 12 News, and the host of Newsmakers. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook.

Ted Nesi contributed to this report.