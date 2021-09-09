McKee’s top education adviser resigns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee’s top education adviser, Christine Lopes Metcalfe, has resigned from her position with the state, Target 12 has confirmed.

Lopes Metcalfe joined McKee’s office as a senior adviser to the governor on education in March. She resigned on Aug. 27 after deciding to take a break from government work, according to McKee spokesperson Matt Sheaff.

“Christine indicated that after 16 months working day-in and day-out on issues related to the pandemic she wanted to take some personal time,” Sheaff told Target 12.

Lopes Metcalfe did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment Thursday afternoon. Prior to joining McKee’s office, she worked nearly five years in senior positions at the R.I. Department of Education. During that time, she helped out with the state’s COVID-19 response effort as it related to public schools, Sheaff said.

Lopes Metcalfe’s annual salary was $155,225 as of March, according to the governor’s office, making her one of the higher-paid employees on McKee’s staff. She had been on loan to the governor’s office from the Department of Education.

Lopes Metcalfe’s departure marks the second time a senior McKee aide has left the governor’s office in recent weeks. McKee’s former chief of staff, Tony Silva, resigned on Aug. 30 amid an investigation into whether he influenced a controversial wetlands deal in Cumberland.