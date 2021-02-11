McKee will continue to accept RI lieutenant governor applications

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lt. Gov. Dan McKee will continue to accept applications from people interested in replacing him after he ascends the state’s top job, extending an unusual selection process that’s already sparked interest from dozens of candidates.

The lieutenant governor, a Cumberland Democrat, had initially closed the application process on Feb. 2, but he’s now decided to leave it open because the transition period has lasted longer than expected, according to his aides.

There is no new deadline to apply, and his office will publicly release any new names and letters on a rolling basis.

On Tuesday, McKee released the names and applications of 60 people who had applied so far, including politicians, business leaders and community organizers.

Following the release, Cranston City Council Vice President Edward Brady announced through social media he had also put himself forward for the job, but wasn’t included on the list because it wasn’t filed through an online portal McKee’s transition team originally set up to accept applications.

McKee’s office has confirmed Brady applied, releasing his Feb. 7 letter of interest, which detailed the city councilman’s pitch for why he should be selected to serve in the state’s No. 2 job.

“I offer you a unique skill set that personifies a cross-section of hands-on business management experience with the necessary political acumen and experience that can lead a team, truly connect with the people of Rhode Island and build consensus between stakeholders through diplomacy,” wrote Brady, who described himself as a moderate Republican.

The lieutenant governor is an elected position that voters fill every four years separately from the governor’s office, and those seeking to run for must file paperwork with election officials. But with Gov. Gina Raimondo poised to leave midterm to join the Biden administration as U.S. commerce secretary, McKee will take over as governor and pick his successor.

Here’s a full list of everyone who has applied so far:

Robert Albanese

Dana Amore

Ray Berberick

Elizabeth Beretta-Perik

James Black

Edward Brady

Maria Bucci

John Bushee

John Carlevale, Sr.

Dylan Conley

Caswell Cooke

Daniel Cooke

Marco Cross

Christopher Curran

Michelle David

T.J. Del Santo

Andrew Demosthenous

Michael DeRobbio

Grace Diaz

James Diossa

Louis DiPalma

Shirley Francis-Fraser

Joanne Giannini

Jared Goodwin

Alan Gustafson

William Guthrie

Jake Hall

Robert Hamel

Jeffery Hutton

David Iwuc

Paul Kluk

Robert Lafleur

Jason Lavimodiere

Ted LeBlond

Tracy Loignon

Michael Mancuso

Mathew Mannix

Ray Mathieu

Sabina Matos

Kyle McCurdy

Rachael McIntosh

Timothy Meyers

Donna Nesselbush

Camille Nixon

Keith Oliveira

Michael Payette

Lisa Pelosi

Michael Pisaturo

Riley Rancourt

Lisa Ranglin

Aaron Regunberg

Jonathan Riccitelli

Spencer Rickert

Michael Riley

Christopher Rock

Peter Russo

Matthew Santos

Donald Sherman

Stuart Spitalnic

Christopher Stanley

Anastasia Williams