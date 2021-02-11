McKee will continue to accept RI lieutenant governor applications

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lt. Gov. Dan McKee will continue to accept applications from people interested in replacing him after he ascends the state’s top job, extending an unusual selection process that’s already sparked interest from dozens of candidates.
The lieutenant governor, a Cumberland Democrat, had initially closed the application process on Feb. 2, but he’s now decided to leave it open because the transition period has lasted longer than expected, according to his aides.
There is no new deadline to apply, and his office will publicly release any new names and letters on a rolling basis.
On Tuesday, McKee released the names and applications of 60 people who had applied so far, including politicians, business leaders and community organizers.
Following the release, Cranston City Council Vice President Edward Brady announced through social media he had also put himself forward for the job, but wasn’t included on the list because it wasn’t filed through an online portal McKee’s transition team originally set up to accept applications.
McKee’s office has confirmed Brady applied, releasing his Feb. 7 letter of interest, which detailed the city councilman’s pitch for why he should be selected to serve in the state’s No. 2 job.
“I offer you a unique skill set that personifies a cross-section of hands-on business management experience with the necessary political acumen and experience that can lead a team, truly connect with the people of Rhode Island and build consensus between stakeholders through diplomacy,” wrote Brady, who described himself as a moderate Republican.
The lieutenant governor is an elected position that voters fill every four years separately from the governor’s office, and those seeking to run for must file paperwork with election officials. But with Gov. Gina Raimondo poised to leave midterm to join the Biden administration as U.S. commerce secretary, McKee will take over as governor and pick his successor.
Here’s a full list of everyone who has applied so far:
- Robert Albanese
- Dana Amore
- Ray Berberick
- Elizabeth Beretta-Perik
- James Black
- Edward Brady
- Maria Bucci
- John Bushee
- John Carlevale, Sr.
- Dylan Conley
- Caswell Cooke
- Daniel Cooke
- Marco Cross
- Christopher Curran
- Michelle David
- T.J. Del Santo
- Andrew Demosthenous
- Michael DeRobbio
- Grace Diaz
- James Diossa
- Louis DiPalma
- Shirley Francis-Fraser
- Joanne Giannini
- Jared Goodwin
- Alan Gustafson
- William Guthrie
- Jake Hall
- Robert Hamel
- Jeffery Hutton
- David Iwuc
- Paul Kluk
- Robert Lafleur
- Jason Lavimodiere
- Ted LeBlond
- Tracy Loignon
- Michael Mancuso
- Mathew Mannix
- Ray Mathieu
- Sabina Matos
- Kyle McCurdy
- Rachael McIntosh
- Timothy Meyers
- Donna Nesselbush
- Camille Nixon
- Keith Oliveira
- Michael Payette
- Lisa Pelosi
- Michael Pisaturo
- Riley Rancourt
- Lisa Ranglin
- Aaron Regunberg
- Jonathan Riccitelli
- Spencer Rickert
- Michael Riley
- Christopher Rock
- Peter Russo
- Matthew Santos
- Donald Sherman
- Stuart Spitalnic
- Christopher Stanley
- Anastasia Williams
Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.