McKee to hold special Eleanor Slater Hospital news conference Wednesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee is slated Wednesday to release a much-anticipated internal review of the embattled Eleanor Slater Hospital, setting the stage for what comes next at the state-run facility that’s dominated headlines for months.

The governor has scheduled a news conference for noon at the state’s Department of Administration building to discuss the review, making good on a pledge he made to the legislature that his administration’s report would be completed by the end of June.

He will be joined by Health and Human Services Secretary Womazetta Jones and Richard Charest, director of the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, which oversees Eleanor Slater.

“We are going to do everything we can to get it right on behalf of the patients and the families and the staffing that’s there,” McKee said during a regularly scheduled news conference Tuesday.

The much-anticipated report will be released in the wake of McKee already announcing a leadership shakeup at the hospital. The state put former interim CEO Jennifer White on administrative leave with pay. State officials also said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Daly has submitted his resignation, although they have not provided a copy of his resignation letter, despite multiple requests.

The two hospital executives were highly unpopular among union groups and had raised concerns about improper billing of Medicaid, claiming it had been going on for many years to ensure a steady stream of federal funding.

“Our concerns are so significant that we cannot in good faith allow our licenses to be associated with that billing,” Daly wrote in a May 5 internal memo obtained and independently verified by Target 12.

Last week, a separate report by The Joint Committee skewered the hospital for deteriorating and unsafe conditions, revealing the hospital’s nearly 200 patients are living in a “dangerous environment.” McKee said Charest remains confident the hospital will be able to fix the problems before the accrediting agency comes back in a couple weeks. Hospital accreditation, a key requirement to receiving tens of millions of dollars in federal funding each year, hangs in the balance.

With the governor expected to discuss his future plans for Eleanor Slater on Wednesday, responsibility for the hospital’s many problems will likely shift from mostly belonging to his predecessors to landing on his shoulders.

Earlier this year, McKee slammed the brakes on an ongoing plan created by Gov. Gina Raimondo’s administration to reorganize the hospital system, saying he needed to take a closer look before moving forward.

In his proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-22, McKee initially called for $65 million to build a new long-term care facility at the hospital’s Zambarano unit in Burrillville.

R.I. House Democrats cut that funding in their version of the budget passed last week, pointing out the governor didn’t have a new plan to fund yet. House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi told reporters he would examine the governor’s proposal, and might consider it during a special fall session that hasn’t officially been called yet.

On Tuesday, McKee suggested he might look to use some money from President Biden’s relief package, American Rescue Plan Act, to fund part of his plan for Eleanor Slater, calling it a top priority for the state.

Jones, a holdover from the Raimondo administration, has been examining operations at the hospital system for several weeks at McKee’s request. Eleanor Slater has been under her purview since her original appointment in 2019.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Anita Baffoni contributed to this report.