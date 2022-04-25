PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee has tapped Ana Novais to serve as acting secretary of the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services, a major state agency that oversees several departments which currently lack permanent leaders.

Novais most recently served as assistant secretary to outgoing Health and Human Services Secretary Womazetta Jones, who submitted her resignation in March, and she also worked for several years in various positions including deputy director at the R.I. Department of Health. Her salary currently totals $175,411, according to the state’s transparency portal.

“This letter will confirm that effective April 18, 2022 you will assume the role of Acting Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services and will remain in the position until we have a permanent Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services,” McKee wrote in a memo to Novais on April 15.

The governor’s office had previously said Jones’ last day as secretary would be May 1.

The secretariat plays a significant role in state government, overseeing several other departments and subagencies, including Health; Human Services; the Office of Healthy Aging; Veterans Services; Children, Youth and Families; and Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals. The office also administers the state Medicaid program.

In total, the state estimates the agencies under the umbrella of Health and Human Services provides direct services to about 306,000 Rhode Islanders each year. And the agency controls a budget totaling upward of $3 billion, about a quarter of the state’s entire annual spending.

Novais, who joined state government in the late 1990s, will take over at a crucial time for the McKee administration, as the General Assembly is in the process of vetting the governor’s proposed state budget.

At the same time, many of the agencies under her management currently lack permanent leaders. There are acting or interim directors in the Health Department, Human Services and DCYF. BHDDH director Richard Charest is also widely expected to step down in the coming months, as he’d committed to serve only a year when he joined the McKee administration last spring.