PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’re forced to call an ambulance on the East Bay amid the Washington Bridge closure and traffic gridlock, state leaders say the cost for the ride will be reimbursed.

“If they’re taking it because of the bridge situation, and it’s reported that way, we’ll be covering that cost,” Gov. Dan McKee told Target 12.

On Wednesday, the R.I. Department of Health announced that after consulting with a health care professional, pregnant women in labor in the East Bay should call for an ambulance instead of driving themselves to the hospital amid excess traffic from the bridge closure.

The westbound side of the Washington Bridge, which carries tens of thousands of vehicles per day over the Seekonk River, was abruptly shut down by RIDOT on Monday for emergency repairs.

In a press conference Tuesday, R.I. Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti said the engineering team had determined one lane is safe for some emergency vehicles to cross. Rhode Island State Police Superintendent Col. Darnell Weaver told Target 12 there had been no issues with the emergency lane as of Thursday.

Health Department spokesperson Joseph Wendelken told Target 12 that the department emailed its recommendation to EMS providers in the East Bay on Wednesday evening.

“EMS crews should be prepared for the potential for an increased number of obstetrical and labor and delivery incidents,” the email said.

The health department also recommended that EMS crews “have adequate obstetrics equipment available on all licensed apparatus.”

Wendelken says while many pregnant women utilize Women & Infants Hospital to deliver, anyone who needs to go to a medical facility for an issue unrelated to labor should also call an ambulance.

“Generally, private insurance will cover the cost of a medically necessary ambulance ride,” Wendelken said. “People on Medicaid would not be charged for using an ambulance, and Medicare helps cover ambulance rides as well.”

The R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) has specific guidance for rescue reimbursements, including:

If the recipient has no other means of free transportation;

If no community resource exists;

And if transportation by any other means would endanger the individual’s health.

The state guidance says the individual must also provide documentation indicating where a trip started and ended.

East Providence has beefed up emergency services in response to the bridge closure, according to city spokesperson Patricia Resende.

The city normally has three rescues operating 24/7 and a fourth operating from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Since the bridge closure, Resende told Target 12, the city has added a fifth rescue. All five rescues will operate 24/7.

The city could not provide data on EMS runs for calls of women in labor due to privacy reasons, Resende added.

