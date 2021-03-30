McKee picks Sabina Matos for RI lieutenant gov.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee plans to nominate Providence City Council President Sabina Matos to become the next lieutenant governor of Rhode Island, Target 12 has learned.

Matos, who currently serves as Providence City Council president, would become the first woman of color to serve in the state’s No. 2 job. The governor is scheduled to make the announcement Wednesday morning at the State House.

Two people familiar with the choice confirmed the pick to Target 12. Matos and the governor’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lieutenant governor’s position has remained unfilled since former Gov. Gina Raimondo left midterm earlier this month to become U.S. commerce secretary, and McKee ascended from lieutenant governor to the state’s top job. McKee had been in his second term as lieutenant governor.

Under Rhode Island law, McKee has the authority to choose his successor as lieutenant governor. Once he formally nominates Matos, she will need to win confirmation in the Rhode Island Senate.

McKee, a Democrat, has since been narrowing down a field of more than 80 applicants who sought to hold the position, usually filled in an election. He announced five finalists last week, including Matos, along with Rep. Grace Diaz, Sen. Louis DiPalma, former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa and Rhode Island Democratic Party treasurer Elizabeth Beretta-Perik.

Diaz confirmed she was not McKee’s top pick. The other three either declined to comment or did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Matos, a fellow Democrat, was born in the Dominican Republic and moved to the United States in 1994. A graduate of Rhode Island College and a resident of Providence, the 47-year-old was first elected to the Providence City Council in 2010. She represents Ward 15, which includes the neighborhoods of Olneyville, Silver Lake and Valley.

In 2015, she became the first Latina elected to serve as the City Council’s president pro tempore. Four years later, she became the first Latina ever elected as the council’s president.

12 News political analyst Joe Fleming said the choice of Matos made a lot of sense politically for McKee, who is expected to face multiple Democratic primary challengers in next year’s election.

Under current Rhode Island law, the pair wouldn’t formally run as a ticket. But Matos told Target 12 earlier this week she would run for lieutenant governor in 2022, if picked, and would run with McKee if the law changes, which is something the governor and other lawmakers have called recently.

“Talking politically, she will help in 2022 when he’s running for governor,” 12 News political analyst Joe Fleming said Tuesday. “She will help him in Providence, especially if Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza runs for governor. She will help him with small businesses, which is already one of his strengths. And she’ll help him with minority communities across the state. There are a lot of positive factors there.”

The Rhode Island lieutenant governor’s position has fewer responsibilities than the same job in many other states, since it’s no longer tied to the state Senate and has little authority over any policy decisions. But McKee’s recent ascension to the state’s top job shows its potential power.

The office comes with a roughly $1 million annual budget and a small staff. Matos is expected to run for a full term as lieutenant governor in her own right in the 2022 election.

