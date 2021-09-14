McKee defends decision to award $5 million contract to brand-new company

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Gov. Dan McKee sent a letter to General Assembly leaders Tuesday, making the case for why his administration decided to give a $5.2 million contract to a brand-new consulting firm that has caused a storm of controversy.

The governor sent the three-page letter to House Speaker Joe Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio. It was accompanied by more than 30 pages of procurement documents and a work summary from the new firm, ILO Group LLC. The company said the summary was prepared for the governor’s chief of staff, Tony Afonso, and covers July 1 through Sept. 10.

The letter comes one week after a Target 12 investigation examined how the consulting firm, which incorporated two days after McKee became governor on March 2, landed the state contract following an unusual bidding process. Lawmakers are considering whether to hold hearings examining the contract.

“While ILO is newly organized as a Rhode Island-based business, its team members have worked together for years and have an extensive background working in Rhode Island and throughout the country on education consulting projects,” McKee wrote. He noted that ILO’s managing partner – Julia Rafal-Baer, who owns a majority stake in the firm – is a Cranston resident.

Shekarchi and Ruggerio spokespersons Larry Berman and Greg Paré continued to offer no substantive comment on the decision to award the contract, saying Tuesday, “The speaker and Senate president received the documents submitted by the governor today, and they are under review.”

The Assembly leaders did not respond to a question about whether they supported the governor’s decision to spend federal COVID-19 relief funding on the $5.2 million, though the chairs of both chamber’s oversight committees as well as other legislators have expressed concern about it.

In his letter, McKee argued his administration chose the brand-new company after it scored high marks on a request for proposal (RFP) bidding process that played out during the spring, which was anything but straightforward.

As Target 12 first reported on Sept. 7, the McKee administration picked ILO even though the initial bidding process for the contract unraveled. That was partly because the new firm’s initial price tag for the work totaled nearly 10 times more than a rival consulting firm, WestEd, with two decades of experience.

The review team examining the proposals decided against going with the lower bid and instead blamed state officials for drafting an RFP that was “too broad and vague in nature,” which McKee reiterated in his letter, saying, “the initial competitive proposal process included a vague scope which led to different scope and pricing proposals from the respondents.”

The governor argued the disparity was mostly rectified during a secondary bidding process when the two firms came closer together on estimates of total billable hours.

However, McKee didn’t mention that ILO’s hourly wage totaled $228 an hour, compared to $123 for WestEd, meaning the bids were still nearly $3 million apart. Those numbers are too small and blurry to read in the supporting documents sent by the governor’s office. (Target 12 has separate copies of the original.)

In another section of the report, McKee also defended the price tag of the ILO contract, saying he doubted the firm would end up needing that much money in the end.

“To avoid unnecessary spending, the contract is to be billed hourly up to the amount of $5.1 million instead of a fixer retainer fee,” McKee wrote. “Based on ILO’s billable hours for work performed since the beginning of July 2021 when the contract began, we expect to remain far below this cap.”

McKee’s letter comes after a week of public scrutiny over the ILO contract, which mystified local education officials. Both school committee and superintendent associations were mystified by the existence of the consulting firm, especially because it was hired in part to help local districts reopen schools.

Tim Duffy, executive director of the Rhode Island Association of School Committees, said last week he informally surveyed local educational leaders and only one town, Little Compton, reported back that they had worked with ILO on reopening.

McKee also told reporters the firm was working with the Westerly School Committee, which spurred the chairperson to contact Target 12 and say her district wasn’t contracting with ILO or working with them “at all.”

In his letter, McKee said the state asked ILO to begin its efforts by working in communities with “the lowest vaccination rates.” But neither the letter nor the company’s work summary contained a list of those communities.

Separately, the R.I. Department of Education has not responded to multiple requests from Target 12 for a list of communities where ILO is currently working.

In a summary of its work so far on schools reopening, ILO reported having 35 meetings as a liaison between McKee’s office, the R.I. Department of Health and the R.I. Department of Education. The firm said it has also held other types of meetings, provided operational support to the governor’s office and the Education Department, and held “pressure testing” sessions with school districts on reopening plans “to identify potential areas of weakness or concern that can be strengthened.”

Beyond reopening schools, McKee stressed in his letter that the consulting firm’s scope of work “goes far beyond” direct COVID-19 response, pointing to other initiatives such as creating plans to spend federal coronavirus relief money on addressing the learning students missed because of the pandemic.

The governor also said he expects the consultants to help him replicate the Cumberland Office of Children, Youth and Learning, a mayoral-led education department created by McKee when he was mayor there that operates separately from the local school district.

ILO indicated that it has already started engaging with municipal and community organizations about creating Cumberland-style programs, and included a list: Cumberland, Middletown, Pawtucket, Central Falls and North Providence.

“Consultant will plan for and lead a process to support RI leaders and stakeholders in developing municipal learning programs within RI to assist districts and their constituents,” the firm wrote.

McKee founded the Cumberland office in 2007 with his longtime adviser and friend, Mike Magee, who today is the CEO of a prominent national education nonprofit called Chiefs for Change.

Magee is also one of the governor’s top campaign donors and he was referenced in the governor’s letter to Shekarchi and Ruggerio in part because of his ties to the executives of ILO.

ILO’s three partners, including Rafal-Baer, all previously worked with Magee at Chiefs for Change before leaving to create the new consulting firm in March. Regardless the years of experience working together, McKee was adamant Magee is not involved in the state contract — echoing statements made last week by both ILO and Magee himself.

“Michael Magee worked with me on education during my time as Mayor of Cumberland,” McKee said, noting the work they did together on education in Cumberland – which also included setting up mayoral academies, a type of public charter school.

“Michael Magee has no past or current financial interest or management role in ILO Group,” he wrote.

Separately Tuesday, Target 12 obtained an invitation showing that Rafal-Baer, the ILO co-founder, is on the host committee for a campaign fundraiser later this month that will benefit Democrat Hilary Levey Friedman, who is running in the special election for R.I. Senate District 3.

R.I. Board of Elections records show she has previously made donations to former Gov. Gina Raimondo as well as a pair of local municipal candidates, Ana Soares and Michael Baer.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is an investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 managing editor and chief investigative reporter at 12 News, and the host of Newsmakers. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook.