McKee chief of staff tried to influence controversial wetlands deal, texts show

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Newly released documents show the governor’s top aide, Tony Silva, intervened directly with the Cumberland mayor earlier this year in an effort to get a controversial wetlands property developed, long after Silva has claimed he no longer had a financial interest in the lot.

Silva, a longtime adviser to Gov. Dan McKee who serves as his chief of staff, had been trying to develop the 5,600-square-foot lot at 45 Canning St. since 2017. The lot is 93% wetlands, and neighbors as well as town officials have opposed development out of fears it would worsen local flooding problems.

The R.I. Department of Environmental Management denied an application to develop the parcel in 2019, but reversed its decision this year, citing revisions to the plan. McKee and Silva have both denied any political pressure was brought to bear to clear the path for development of the land.

But new documents released under an Access to Public Records Act request show Silva asked Cumberland Mayor Jeff Mutter for a meeting on March 31, the same month McKee ascended to the state’s top job. During that meeting, held at Phantom Farms in Cumberland, Silva tried to convince the mayor not to oppose the Canning Street development, according to Mutter.

“Good morning Mayor!” Silva wrote in a March 31 text message included in the documents. “Would you have 15 minutes for me this morning I can grab a coffee with you I will be leaving my home in about five minutes didn’t know if far [sic] if you had a opportunity I can meet you.”

Mutter told Target 12 he was not aware when he received the text that the meeting with the governor’s chief of staff would be about the Canning Street land. “It was not a scheduled meeting,” he said. “I didn’t know that’s what we’d discuss when I got there.”

The new documents also raise questions about Silva’s prior statements about his personal stake in the land. Less than 24 hours after Target 12 aired an investigation about the deal earlier this month, the Silva family announced they would abandon their plans and instead donate the property to the town.

At the time, Silva declined an interview with Target 12 but issued a statement distancing himself from the transaction.

“[W]e assigned the purchase and sales agreement for the Canning Street property to our son, Ross Silva, in April of 2020 so he could build a home on the site,” Silva wrote. “As of April 2020, my wife and I have had no financial interest in the Canning Street property.”

He added, “In July 2021 my son purchased the property. I had no financial interest in this transaction or ownership interest in this property. Nor did I advocate for any outcome with DEM.”

However, in a text message to Mutter following their March 31 meeting, Silva told the mayor he’d be willing to remove his and his wife’s names from the deal before the land sale — despite claiming in the public statement that he’d supposedly done so roughly a year earlier.

“Mayor, thanks for meeting with me today,” Silva wrote. “I discussed this situation with my wife and we are going to allow my son Ross to purchase and developed [sic] a lot. Therefore I won’t be connected to it at all at the time of sale. Hopefully this will make it easier for you at Town Hall.”

The March 31 meeting wasn’t the first time after April 2020 that Silva had tried to make his voice heard at Cumberland Town Hall about the Canning Street property.

A series of email messages in September 2020 involving the mayor, the town solicitor, the town planner and an attorney about a continuing effort to schedule a meeting to discuss the town’s opposition to developing Canning Street.

In a message with the subject line “Canning Street matter,” the town solicitor wrote on Sept. 29, “The Mayor would like to schedule a time to meet with you and Tony Silva.” A follow-up shows it was scheduled for the following week.

Contacted Monday, Mutter told Target 12 that McKee himself had never contacted him personally regarding the land deal. But Mutter said he reached out to the governor following Target 12’s report earlier this month to discuss his past meetings with Silva.

McKee and Silva are both residents of Cumberland, where the governor previously served as mayor. Silva was the town’s chief of police for a decade and has been McKee’s chief of staff since McKee was first elected lieutenant governor in 2014.

McKee’s office has not yet commented on the new documents.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is an investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter and 12 News politics/business editor. He co-hosts Newsmakers and writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays. Connect with him on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 managing editor and chief investigative reporter at 12 News, and the host of Newsmakers. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook

Tolly Taylor contributed to this report.