PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After years of discussion, a plan to construct a new Rhode Island State Archives building steps away from the State House is gaining momentum.

Gov. Dan McKee plans to include a bond proposal as part of his budget bill next month that would help fund construction of the building, which now carries an estimated price tag of $101.7 million. If state lawmakers go along with McKee’s proposal, the question would be put on the November 2024 ballot for voters to decide.

In the above video, 12 News politics editor Ted Nesi talks with Secretary of State Gregg Amore about why he’s pushing for the new State Archives project.