McKee asks AG to investigate his chief of staff’s role in Cumberland development

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee announced Wednesday he is asking the attorney general to investigate the actions of his chief of staff, Tony Silva, in connection with a controversial wetlands property in Cumberland.

“The governor requested the investigation out of an abundance of caution to provide full transparency and reassurance to the public and to ensure all information related to the application is brought forward,” McKee’s office said in a statement released at noontime.

More to come.