Target 12 on WPRI.com

McKee asks AG to investigate his chief of staff’s role in Cumberland development

Target 12

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee announced Wednesday he is asking the attorney general to investigate the actions of his chief of staff, Tony Silva, in connection with a controversial wetlands property in Cumberland.

“The governor requested the investigation out of an abundance of caution to provide full transparency and reassurance to the public and to ensure all information related to the application is brought forward,” McKee’s office said in a statement released at noontime.

More to come.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Watch 12 on 12: The Mafia Tapes - Only on WPRI.com
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 8/20/21: Maribeth Calabro

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community