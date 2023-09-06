PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gabe Amo dominated the 1st Congressional District primary election Tuesday, winning 16 of 19 communities including all of the East Bay, Newport County and most of Blackstone Valley.

A Target 12 analysis of preliminary election results shows the Democratic nominee won the majority of votes in Barrington and Little Compton, along with a plurality in 14 other communities.

The former White House staffer won districtwide with 12,400 votes — or 32% — beating 11 other Democrats on the ballot. The only communities he lost were Providence to Aaron Regunberg, Central Falls to Sandra Cano and Woonsocket to Stephen Casey.

Republican Gerry Leonard Jr. performed even better than Amo, albeit in in a far less crowded GOP primary with fewer votes cast, beating his only opponent Terri Flynn in all 19 communities. A Jamestown resident and the party's endorsed candidate, Leonard retired as a colonel in the U.S. Marines after a 30-year career.

Leonard, who won overall with 3,015 votes -- or 75.8% -- performed best in his hometown of Jamestown where 94% of Republican primary voters cast ballots in his favor. He won the majority of votes in all 19 communities.

The Democratic and Republican nominees will go on to face each other in the general election scheduled for Nov. 7. The two men are vying to replace David Cicilline, who left midterm earlier this year to lead the Rhode Island Foundation.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News.

Jacqueline Gomersall contributed to this report.