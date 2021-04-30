Here’s how many people are vaccinated in every RI ZIP code

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island has at least partially vaccinated about half of its population, but vaccination rates still vary widely across different neighborhoods.

A Target 12 analysis of statewide vaccination rates broken down by ZIP codes with at least 5,000 residents ranged from a low of 31% in Providence (02907) to a high of 62% in East Greenwich (02818), as of April 25. The statewide rate totaled about 50%.

Vaccination rates tended to be high in many suburban communities and lower in some rural and most urban areas. And while Rhode Island has deployed a greater portion of vaccines and resources to its designated “high-density communities,” those neighborhoods still reported 14 of the 16 lowest vaccination rates among all ZIP codes with at least 5,000 residents.

Providence (02906), which encompasses the capital city’s East Side, was the state’s only high-density community with more than 50% of its population vaccinated.

For ZIP codes with fewer than 5,000 residents, New Shoreham — better known as Block Island — led the state with 92% of its population at least partially vaccinated. The ZIP code 02841, representing the Naval Station Newport, had the lowest rate — although state health official said that’s because of data-collection issue.

“Those doses administered are considered federal, and don’t get rolled into our Rhode Island numbers,” R.I. Department of Health spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said Friday.