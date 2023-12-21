PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – In technical terms, transportation officials refer to the structurally deficient Washington Bridge as being in “poor” condition.

A Target 12 analysis of federal bridge data shows there are at least 119 other Rhode Island bridges currently in poor condition, and the number jumps to nearly 170 when accounting for the state’s more inclusive dataset that includes smaller culverts and less prominent structures.

(The map below is based on 2023 data compiled by the U.S. Federal Highway Administration data from 2023. The full dataset can be found here. Red icons mean the bridge is in poor condition; yellow is fair condition and green is good condition. Click on the icons for individualized information.)

To put that into perspective, about 15% of the more than 1,200 bridges Rhode Islanders travel on each day are deemed in the same poor condition as the westbound Washington Bridge, which state officials abruptly shuttered earlier this month after an engineer discovered it was in danger of collapse.

The state has been working for decades to address its crumbling transportation system, which puts Rhode Island as 45th worst in the nation when it comes to structurally deficient bridges.

And infrastructure has improved somewhat, as the Rhode Island’s ranking has climbed since 2016 when it was dead last. (Rhode Island is still worst in the nation when it comes to percent of structurally deficient bridge deck area, according to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.)

But the Target 12 analysis shows the Washington Bridge is far from the only poor span in the state, and 2023 data compiled by the U.S. Federal Highway Administration shows 65 of the 782 Rhode Island bridges it tracks haven’t been inspected since 2017.

Another 52 haven’t been inspected since 2018, according to the federal government. (The data provided by the state did not include inspection dates.)

Both the federal and state governments typically rate the quality of bridges either as poor, fair or good. The are other categories, such as “excellent condition” and “imminent failure,” but those didn’t apply to any of the bridges listed in Rhode Island.

About 62% of the federally tracked bridges are rated as fair, meaning “all primary structural elements are sound, but may have minor section loss, cracking, spalling or scour.” The eastbound Washington Bridge, which was reconstructed in 2008, is listed as in fair condition.

Roughly a quarter of the state’s bridges rated as good, meaning there are “no problems noted.”