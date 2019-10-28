Lt. Col. Philbin to retire from state police

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) – The third in command at the R.I. State Police has put in for retirement.

Col. James Manni confirmed Monday afternoon that Lt. Col. Joseph Philbin has submitted his retirement papers.

Reached by phone, Philbin confirmed he is retiring after 25 years with the law enforcement agency.

Manni declined to provide more details about Philbin’s departure, saying in a statement, “I am not permitted under the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, RIGL 42-28.6-2, to make any public statement in connection to the status of any Internal Affairs investigation.”

The Law Enforcement Officer’s Bill of Rights is a state law that provides a framework for disciplinary hearings. “The Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights prohibits me from making any public statement,” Manni wrote.

As Target 12 previously reported, Manni asked his counterpart in Connecticut to conduct an independent review of an incident that involved a member of the state police command staff.

Target 12 has learned the incident in question happened prior to Manni’s appointment last December as superintendent of the state police.

Manni would not confirm if his reference to an internal affairs investigation in regards to Philbin is connected to the probe the Connecticut State Police conducted.

