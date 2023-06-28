PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – After serving for more than two decades on the federal bench, U.S. District Judge William Smith has informed Democratic President Joe Biden he will be seeking senior status in 18 months, opening a rare vacancy at the court.

Senior status means a judge can take a reduced caseload, but will continue to preside over cases and perform other judicial services.

Smith was nominated by Republican President George W. Bush in 2002 and served as chief judge at the federal court in Providence for six years starting in 2013. He was recommended by then-U.S. Senator Lincoln Chafee, also a Republican at the time.

Smith’s announcement Wednesday means U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, both Democrats, will make a recommendation to fill the spot to Biden, who will have the opportunity to nominate someone to the bench. The pick requires U.S. Senate approval.

Smith’s decision to announce now offers Biden the opportunity to make his pick for the judge’s replacement before entering into senior status, which would be after the 2024 presidential election.

Smith said he made the decision because he felt the timing was “really what’s best for the court for the long-term,” and looked forward to more flexibility in schedule so he could spend time with family.

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve as a judge in the U.S. District Court,” he told 12 News. “I look forward to continuing to serve in this new capacity and to welcoming a new colleague in 2025.”

In a statement, Reed commended Smith for his “professionalism, integrity, and two decades of service on the federal bench.”

“As chief, he made the federal court more accessible to the public and the press; he was a leader on issue involving criminal justice reform,” Reed said. “He established court programs designed as alternatives to incarceration.”

Whitehouse called Smith “thoughtful and fair,” adding , “I am grateful for his more than two decades of honorable service to the people of Rhode Island, and I wish him all the very best in this next chapter.”

From mobsters to corrupt politicians and feuding Fortune 500 companies, Smith has presided over scores of cases in Courtroom 2 at federal court, perched at the opposite end of City Hall on Kennedy Plaza in Providence.

Smith handled the 2011 FBI and state police crackdown into organized crime that resulted in a parade of mobsters and associates into his courtroom. Among the defendants was former mob boss Luigi “Baby Shacks” Manocchio, whom Smith sentenced to more than five years in prison for extortion and conspiracy charges.

Last year, Smith made headlines when he struck down Rhode Island’s truck tolling program, finding that the revenue generating system violated the commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution. The state immediately unplugged the toll gantries that are pockmarked across the state, pending an appeal to the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

For court watchers, Smith is known for his creative and thorough writing style. In a lamenting decision on public education, Smith noted that “democracy was in peril,” despite striking down a lawsuit brought by Rhode Island high school students arguing they had a Constitutional right to civics education.

Smith disagreed with the student’s legal arguments, but in a 55-page decision lauded their efforts to change the status quo, and urged them to plow forward.

In a statement, U.S. District Judge John McConnell thanked Smith for his “leadership and temperament” on the bench.

“His pronounced focus on innovation and fairness is woven into the fabric of this district,” McConnell said. “We are grateful he will continue to serve the district as a senior judge, and personally I am honored to be his colleague and friend.”