PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island lobbyist Jeff Britt is challenging Gov. Dan McKee’s suggestion that McKee was in the dark about what became a free Capital Grille lunch with his fundraising chairman and the contractor seeking to redevelop Cranston Street Armory.

As McKee continues to face heavy scrutiny over his administration’s treatment of the contractor, Scout Ltd., the governor insisted Wednesday he hadn’t realized he would be meeting with Scout officials when he showed up to the lunch on Jan. 19. He also indicated Britt had set up the lunch and said he was willing to pay Britt back “if Jeff wants.”

“I was not expecting to meet with Scout,” McKee told reporters, adding that he would have brought someone from his state office to the lunch if he’d known. “The most important thing there is that lunch was not planned with Scout.”

But in a statement issued Thursday, Britt undermined McKee’s version of events.

“My clients and I were invited to a fundraising lunch by the governor’s campaign to be held at the Capital Grille,” Britt said. “I had cleared with the campaign weeks ahead of time who I was bringing to the lunch and the projects and subjects they would be interested in discussing with the governor.”

R.I. Board of Elections records show Scout executives Lindsey Scannapieco and Everett Abitbol both gave McKee a $500 campaign contribution the same day as the lunch.

Scout has a state contract to redevelop the long-defunct Cranston Street Armory, but in recent weeks the company ignited a scandal after reporting outrageous behavior by a top McKee administration official who was sent to Philadelphia to vet their ideas. The consulting firm’s leaders have also suggested it was part of a broader hostility they felt from McKee’s team.

Scout officials disclosed the January lunch with McKee to The Providence Journal earlier this week, and Britt confirmed the governor hadn’t paid for his meal, despite state ethics rules against officials accepting items worth $25 or more from those seeking government business. The state GOP has asked the Ethics Commission to examine McKee’s conduct.

The governor told reporters he was surprised to find Scout officials at the lunch but decided against leaving because it would be impolite, and acknowledged the group discussed the Armory redevelopment project there.

As Britt recalled the lunch, “The clients had a very in-depth discussion of their project and the governor was clearly familiar with the project.”

As for the issue of who paid the bill, McKee claimed he left the lunch early and his meal cost about $25 to $30. But Britt said the entire meal cost $228 and he picked up the bill at the request of McKee’s chief fundraiser, Jerry Sahagian, who Britt said told him he “did not have the campaign credit card.”

Sahagian “asked if I would pay the bill and the campaign would take care of covering it,” Britt said. “I agreed and I am assured that the check for the lunch has been sent.”

McKee campaign spokesperson Mike Trainor told The Journal on Wednesday that a check had been sent to reimburse Britt for the entire cost of the lunch.

Britt also disputed any suggestion that the lunch was unproductive.

“With the exception of the mishap of not having the campaign credit card at the end of the lunch, I believe the lunch was a huge success as it was the first time my clients had been able to interact with the governor,” Britt said.

Scout was seeking upward of $55 million in state support for a proposal they unveiled in December, which included redeveloping the space into an indoor soccer field, co-working offices and community space. But McKee chose not to include the funding in his proposed budget proposed in January, saying he’s hired consultants to vet whether it’s a good deal for taxpayers. The review has not been completed.

Then the Philly trip happened. Former state directors David Patten and Jim Thorsen travelled in March to visit a facility redeveloped by Scout. As Target 12 first reported in April, the trip went so badly that Scout officials quickly penned an email shared with state leaders accusing Patten of making sexist and racist remarks toward people they visited.

Scout also accused Thorsen — Patten’s boss at the time — of failing to intervene, and both men are under the microscope for failing to pay for an expensive lunch in Philadelphia. (State officials said Thorsen later reimbursed the meal.)

Patten is also accused of not paying for expensive gifts, including a pair of shoes and vegan cheese, and Thorsen allegedly told him the gifts were “de minimis” — small enough to avoid triggering ethics rules.

The R.I. State Police have since launched a criminal investigation. Separately, the R.I. Ethics Commission is poised to launch its own investigation into the behavior, and the Rhode Island Republican Party is calling on the panel to expand the probe to examine the governor’s January lunch with Britt and Scout. The state ethics code prohibits public officials from accepting gifts worth more than $25.

“After the gift-grabbing escapade by high-ranking Rhode Island public officials in Philadelphia, now we learn that Governor McKee accepted a free lunch from a lobbyist,” GOP chairman Joe Powers said in a statement Wednesday.

Eli Sherman is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News.

Ted Nesi is a Target 12 investigative reporter and 12 News politics/business editor. He co-hosts Newsmakers and writes Nesi's Notes on Saturdays.

Tim White and Alexandra Leslie contributed to this report.