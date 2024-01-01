PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Tuesday, Rhode Island lawmakers will return to Smith Hill for the new legislative session and will have to face tougher budget choices, with federal COVID relief funds drying up.

“Rhode Island is one of the states that made the heaviest use of that federal money and so we’ve been really relying on it for the last few years and now we’re going to have to do without it,” said Adam Myers, an associate professor of political science at Providence College.

He said one of the biggest tasks for state lawmakers in 2024 will be how to balance the budget with less federal COVID cash.

Figuring out which priorities to tackle in an election year can be daunting.

One agency seeking a big infusion is the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA), which faces a fiscal cliff.

As Target 12 reported last February, a long-range operating forecast at the time showed the quasi-public agency would begin operating at a loss of between $33 million and $47 million after federal COVID-19 relief funds expire next fiscal year.

In the meantime, House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi is keeping housing at the top of his agenda, eyeing so-called in-law apartments or accessory dwelling units as potential solutions.

But Senate President Dominick Ruggerio is resisting Shekarchi’s push.

“It’s going to be interesting to see if the legislature tries to preempt the ability of municipalities to control their own zoning and I think it’s pretty clear there are difference between the House and the Senate there,” said Myers.

And after multiple failed attempts, legislative leaders say 2024 could be the year they reform the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR).

LEOBOR establishes what information can and can’t be shared with the public when an officer is disciplined. Myers said it’s unclear what this new legislation will look like.

“The police and police unions have a lot of power on Smith Hill and they’re going to assert that power and prevent the most far-reaching reform,” he said.

Other state leaders have set their own priorities for the new year, including Attorney General Peter Neronha, who plans to push for additional limits on guns. Secretary of State Gregg Amore is also calling for same-day voter registration.

Kate Wilkinson (kwilkinson@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and Facebook.