PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – State highway officials were well aware five years ago that the westbound side of the Washington Bridge was in bad shape.

A 2019 application seeking federal funds for critical repairs to the bridge, which carries I-195 into Providence, included pictures from the year before showing decay and exposed rebar. R.I. Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti wrote in the application that the bridge was “nearing a permanent state of disrepair.”

“The existing bridge structure and the current on- and off-ramps are decaying and must be addressed immediately,” Alviti wrote.

The feds were persuaded, and in 2020 Rhode Island’s federal delegation boasted they had helped the state secure a $25 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The total tab to rehabilitate the westbound span of the critical connector between East Providence and Providence at the time: $70 million. (It has since risen to $78 million.)

Three years later, Alviti was holding a news conference announcing RIDOT was hastily closing the westbound lanes, impacting some 90,000 cars that travel over the bridge every day.

A Target 12 review of inspection reports, court documents and state audits shows that despite the urgent need to fix the bridge back in 2019, the project suffered a series of delays fueled largely by multiple lawsuits, including one from a scorned developer.

After securing the federal grant to start the project, RIDOT sought contractors to tackle the repairs, receiving bids from Cardi Corp. and two other companies. The state picked Cardi, in no small part because their bid was substantially lower than the others at $17 million less, according to federal court filings.

One of the other bidders — a joint venture by Barletta Heavy Division and Aetna Bridge Company — sued RIDOT in Providence Superior Court, arguing Cardi had been given an unfair advantage because they had already been involved in another phase of the Washington Bridge project.

At the same time, the Federal Highway Administration gave a thumbs-down to awarding Cardi the lucrative contact. Federal officials said the company had been “non-responsive” to them, and in an internal email used in a federal lawsuit, an FHWA employee wrote that “RIDOT’s own evaluation of the Technical Proposal … further states what [Cardi] is proposing is infeasible to the project.”

“What is puzzling is why, after such negative findings, is this proposer still being forwarded as responsive and qualified for consideration,” an FHWA employee wrote in an email. “None of the other [bidders] have disqualifying findings or commentary.”

Based on the FHWA’s posture, RIDOT cancelled the offer to Cardi and restarted the bid process all over again, further delaying the critical repairs.

To clog the gears even further, Cardi filed its own lawsuit, this one at U.S. District Court in Providence, asking Judge William Smith to issue a temporary restraining order against the state to reissue the request for proposals. In effect, Cardi said RIDOT’s about-face on the Washington Bridge contract had violated two federal laws.

Smith moved the case along quickly, setting an expediting briefing schedule in light of what he called the “time-sensitive nature” of the bridge project. Three months after Cardi’s case landed in his courtroom, Smith issued a decision, ruling in favor of RIDOT and effectively ending Cardi’s legal battle to claw back the contract.

A month after the order, Smith filed a 26-page memorandum of decision that outlined his reasoning behind the decision.

“Cardi has failed to establish any basis for overturning the state’s cancellation and re-solicitation,” Smith wrote.

In short, Smith pointed to clear language in the bid process that gave RIDOT “sole discretion” to “reject any or all proposal at any time prior to the execution of the contract.” And because the FHWA declined to release the $25 million in federal money if the state went with Cardi, RIDOT had every reason to walk away from the offer, Smith concluded.

At a news conference Tuesday, Alviti said Cardi had been awarded a contract to repair another section of the Washington Bridge before the state sought bids for the westbound repairs.

“They were not performing that contract in accordance with the agreement with them,” Alviti said “We terminated that contract with them. As it turns out that was a very good decision at that point.”

Emails to lawyers for Cardi and Barletta/Aetna were not immediately returned.

Three years after the state applied for the grant, Barletta/Aetna was awarded the contract to repair the westbound side of the Washington Bridge. A quarterly report released by RIDOT in October shows of the $78 million allocated to make the repairs, the state has spent $30 million dollars so far.

The bridge repairs are expected to be finished by August 2026, according to the RIDOT report.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is Target 12 managing editor and chief investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook.

Ted Nesi contributed to this report