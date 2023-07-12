FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A law enforcement watchdog is suing the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III, alleging the agency is improperly keeping secret some names of police officers accused of misconduct.

Andrew Quemere, who runs an independent newsletter called The Mass Dump, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Suffolk County Superior Court. He’s alleging the Bristol County DA violated the state’s public records law when it failed to provide a complete list of police officers who have been accused of misconduct, including those who have been exonerated.

He’s also accusing the office of withholding witnesses statements and other related information, including some from the case of Michael Pessoa. The former Fall River police officer was convicted last month of assaulting a city resident and then falsifying police records.

“When it comes to police misconduct, the public has a right to know how internal investigations are conducted,” Quemere’s attorney Mason Kortz said in a statement. “This is true regardless of the outcome of the investigation — after all, the public has a strong interest in knowing who is not being held accountable for potential misconduct.”

A Bristol County DA spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The legal battle stems from a statewide effort Quemere is pursuing to shine a light on information tied to so-called “Brady lists,” which comprise the names of police officers who have been found to be untruthful or dishonest during the course of an investigation. Massachusetts prosecutors by law must provide those officers’ names to defense attorneys whenever they are involved in a criminal case against their clients.

Quemere, a self-described police abolitionist who’s appealed more than 460 public records denials since 2014, originally sought the names of police officers accused of crimes and other misconduct from district attorneys in January 2022.

In Bristol County, Quemere said his initial request for records was denied, with Quinn’s office arguing in part it didn’t maintain a Brady list. The DA’s office further argued the names of officers accused of misconduct were protected under the state’s Criminal Offender Record Information law, along with other exemptions tied to the public records law, according to the lawsuit.

Quemere appealed the denial to the Secretary of Commonwealth William Galvin’s office, and then-Supervisor of Records Rebecca Murray determined in February 2021 the DA’s office had “failed to demonstrate how ‘records of exoneration’ of police officers are not records of law enforcement misconduct investigations.”

“Additionally, the office has not demonstrated how the privacy interests involved outweigh the public interest in knowing whether public servants are carrying out their duties in a law-abiding and efficient manner,” Murray wrote in the decision.

Murray ruled Quinn’s office followed the law in one instance but needed to provide the requested documentation in others. Despite the findings, however, Quemere said the DA’s office still refused to provide unredacted information until he threatened to sue.

“The fact that Thomas Quinn coughed up most of the names right after I threatened to sue is all the proof you need that he’s been acting in bad faith,” Quemere said.

According to his lawsuit, Quemere subsequently received some information, but the DA’s office still kept secret the identities of officers that prosecutors said were exonerated from misconduct accusations. He also alleges the office is charging him $500 for copies of communications with criminal defendants and their attorneys, according to the lawsuit.

Quemere met similar pushback from Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan, spurring him to file a similar lawsuit against his agency in June. That lawsuit remains ongoing, he said.

“I hope state legislators will strengthen the public records law so that people don’t need to be this persistent to access basic information about vital issues like police misconduct,” Quemere said. “The supervisor of public records needs the power to take agencies to court so that journalists can spend their time informing the public instead of meeting with lawyers.”