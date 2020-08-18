Kidnapping, murder suspect wants details about victim’s criminal record

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man accused of kidnapping and killing a Boston woman insists the crime was “not a planned, and executed stalking” in a motion asking for evidence about the victim’s criminal record.

Louis Coleman, 32, is accused of murdering Jassy Correia after picking up the young mother outside a Boston nightclub in February 2019 as she was celebrating her 23rd birthday.

Surveillance video shows Coleman carrying “a body with long hair and orange pants” that was “naked from the waist up” into his apartment building at 95 Chestnut St. in Providence, according to the complaint.

Coleman was later seen leaving the building with a suitcase and was eventually captured in Delaware with Correia’s body in the trunk of his car.

In a defense motion filed Tuesday, Coleman asks for Correia’s criminal history, along with recordings and reports from the statements given to police by Coleman and an unidentified woman who was in the club on the night of the crime.

According to the filing, Correia and another woman got into a fight outside the club, and later that night, Correia had to be pushed out of an Uber driver’s van after she “climbed uninvited” into the front seat.

Coleman “guided [Correia] away from the van and said, ‘that’s not your Uber,'” a short time before the two were seen driving away in Coleman’s car, the document said.

That was last time witnesses saw Correia alive.

In the motion, Coleman’s attorney says government evidence indicates “Ms. Correia had a habit of getting really drunk” and violent and that Coleman had injuries on his hands, arms, head and face.

When asked how he got the injuries, Coleman said, “from the girl,” the document states.

The motion said Correia had alcohol, amphetamines, cocaine and cannabinoids in her system at the time of the crime.

Coleman’s attorney said in the motion the requested evidence could show Correia was not kidnapped and that Coleman should not receive the death penalty if he is convicted.

“While not excusing or justifying her death, the information explains the alleged crime to be a sudden altercation, not a planned and executed stalking, kidnapping and murder,” the filing said.

Coleman, who pleaded not guilty to a kidnapping resulting in death charge, is being held without bail.