PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A superior court judge has sided with the Providence City Council in a decision that could ultimately cost a wealthy developer tens of millions of dollars over a tax-break deal that was struck two years ago.

The 2021 agreement between the city and developer Arnold “Buff” Chace gave the developer a 30-year tax break on 10 downtown properties in exchange for Chace making some units affordable under state law.

The City Council wants to overturn the tax breaks, which it argues will cost the city $42.5 million over the decades-long agreement. In May, the council hired private attorney Max Wistow to review the 2021 consent order.

Both Wistow and Chace’s attorney, Nick Hemond, presented arguments to R.I. Superior Court Associate Justice Joseph McBurney earlier this month.

After an hour-and-a-half explanation on Monday, McBurney issued his decision from the bench. He agreed that the City Council did not have adequate information to intervene in the case sooner than this year and also should have had the right to approve or reject the agreement in the first place.

Citing city ordinance, McBurney explained that since the agreement had a fiscal impact of more than $3,000, the city solicitor (or any attorney representing the city) had no authority to settle the matter independently.

“The petitioner has shown, based on the evidence before this court, that the petitioner’s approval was needed for the terms of this consent order,” McBurney said.

“The evidence before the court at this time at this time shows that this was not an appeal for relief from tax assessment, but rather a settlement requiring an approval of the Committee on Claims and Pending Suits,” he added.

“It’s what we’ve been saying all along,” Attorney Max Wistow told reporters following Monday’s ruling. “I’m absolutely gratified with the effort that he put into the decision.”

McBurney emphasized his decision only pertains to the motion to intervene allowing the City Council to move forward with its case and does not immediately terminate the city’s deal with Chace.

“This ruling, along with the findings herein are not intended to be the law of the case as to the underlying merits of any future motions, including any motions to vacate the consent order,” McBurney explained.

Wistow said in the coming days, he plans to file a motion to vacate the consent order that he says was knowingly entered into by city officials — namely City Solicitor Jeff Dana — without the full council’s approval. Wistow has gone as far as calling Dana’s actions “corrupt” in previous court filings.

“We’re going to ask Judge [Melissa] Darigan if she’ll hear the motion to vacate or whether she prefers to have some other judge hear it,” Wistow said. “I’m hoping she hears it.” (Darigan was the judge to approve the agreement in 2021.)

Wistow said that Dana’s actions deprived city councilors of their right to approve or reject the agreement that he argued in court saved Chace — who is the founder and managing partner of Cornish Associates — $42.5 million.

Mayor Brett Smiley previously told Target 12 that he doesn’t support the existing tax deal but did not support the council’s legal strategy. In a statement emailed to Target 12 following McBurney’s decision, the mayor said he’s concerned about the impact the decision will have on the city.

“My Administration honors agreements that are settled,” Smiley said. “This decision allows Wistow to attempt undoing an agreement with Cornish Associates and signals that settlements with the city may have no finality to them.”

Smiley said the city plans on filing an appeal but is “also still committed to finding a way forward that doesn’t intervene on a settled matter.”

Hemond has argued the deal was known publicly “to all members” of the previous council.

“How can you make an agreement with the city through its tax assessor, under the auspices of her office, and then three years later, when the political winds change, open it up?” Hemond said. “Why would anybody develop anything in Providence, if this is how we’re going forward?”

Following Monday’s ruling, Hemond told reporters he would evaluate filing an appeal of McBurnery’s decision.

Patti Doyle, a spokesperson for Cornish Associates, said in a statement that while Monday’s ruling was disappointing, “it has no basis on the merits of the case.”

“Cornish Associates entered into a legal, highly transparent consent decree with the prior Administration,” Doyle said. “We look forward to the court’s full review of this matter.”

Alexandra Leslie (aleslie@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter covering Providence and more for 12 News.