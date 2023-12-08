PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – R.I. Superior Court Judge Daniel Procaccini on Friday announced he filed a complaint seeking a disciplinary review of Attorney General Peter Neronha over his social media posts, escalating a highly public spat between the pair.

At a hearing Friday morning, weeks after Procaccini first ordered Neronha to appear before him to defend his posts, the judge made scathing remarks from the bench about the attorney general’s online comments.

Procaccini said he canceled his order for Neronha to appear and instead forwarded a complaint to the state’s Office of the Disciplinary Counsel which investigates and reviews all allegations of attorney misconduct. Procaccini alleges Neronha’s posts and subsequent media interviews about the matter represented five potential violations of the code of professional conduct that governs all attorneys in Rhode Island.

“It is this court’s position that the unprofessional, unethical and false statements related to the integrity of the superior court bench trial process … must be addressed,” Procaccini told a packed courtroom that included a host of Rhode Island legal luminaries, including Jack Cicilline, Robert Corrente, Kevin Bristow and Steve Dambruch.

Neronha had been ordered to Procaccini’s courtroom for a Friday afternoon hearing, but his often released a statement Thursday saying Neronha had “significant COVID exposure” while on a trip to Washington earlier this week and was symptomatic.

The unusual clash erupted earlier this month after a post Neronha made on his personal account on X (formerly Twitter) that took aim at so-called bench trials, where a defendant’s case is decided by a single judge rather than a jury. Procaccini often presides over those types of trials.

Neronha’s office has argued forcing him to appear in court would be a violation of his due process and First Amendment rights — a suggestion Procaccini forcefully rejected Friday.

Immediately after the hearing, Neronha issued a 1,200-word statement defending himself and doubling down on his argument that Rhode Island’s system for bench trials is a problem.

“This dispute could easily have been resolved informally,” Neronha said. “Indeed, I tried many times to resolve it, both in writing and by calling the Court directly. I offered to issue a clarifying statement if the Court believed it was necessary. All to no avail. So here we are.”

