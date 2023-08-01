PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a 26-year-old Johnston man after a statewide grand jury charged him with several counts of first and second-degree child molestation.

R.I. State Police confirmed they arrested Richard Laporte on Monday and charged him with two counts of first-degree child molestation, four counts of second-degree molestation, one count of second-degree sexual assault, and one count of simple assault and battery.

Laporte was arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty, according to court records.

Police arrested Laporte at Fidelity Investments in Smithfield. A company spokesperson declined to comment.

The indictment unsealed in R.I. Superior Court alleged Laporte committed child molestation multiple times between May 2019 and May 2021, including against a girl 14 years or younger in Johnston.

The indictment also alleged he sexually assaulted a person who was not identified in August 2020 in Smithfield, and committed assault and battery against an an unidentified person in Johnston.

Superior Court Judge Gina Lopes issued a no-contact order against Laporte, according to court records. He was held without bail, pending his next hearing.

Eli Sherman is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News.

Kate Wilkinson is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News.

Alexandra Leslie contributed to this report.