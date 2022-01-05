Jasiel Correia’s date with prison stalled again

Former Fall River, Mass., Mayor Jasiel Correia leaves a court appearance at the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Boston. Correia, who was elected at the age of 23 with promises to rejuvenate the struggling mill city, had eight charges against him dropped, but was scheduled to return the following day to be sentenced for stealing from investors in a smartphone app he created and extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from marijuana businesses. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

BOSTON (WPRI) — For a third time the convicted former mayor of Fall River has seen his date he needs to report to federal prison pushed back.

In an order Wednesday morning, U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock pushed Jasiel Corriea’s self-report date to Jan. 28. He was scheduled to head to prison on Monday.

In the order, Woodlock wrote “a review of the resurgence of COVID-19 infections and their impact both on court operations and on the operations of the Bureau of Prisons persuades me that it would be improvident to place further strain on the operations of the criminal justice system generally to require self-reporting by criminal defendants.”

Correia’s attorneys have filed a motion asking Woodlock to delay Correia’s prison sentence pending an appeal of his conviction with the First Circuit Court of Appeals. Woodlock has yet to rule on that motion.

Correia, 30, was originally supposed to report to prison on Dec. 3, but Woodlock granted a request by defense attorneys to allow the former mayor to help out at his wife’s family restaurant during the holidays.

Correia stands convicted of 11 counts of fraud, extortion and conspiracy following his trial earlier this year, where the jury found that he defrauded investors in his tech app SnoOwl and shook down marijuana vendors for bribes while he was mayor.

The jury convicted him of 21 total counts, but Woodlock later tossed out 10 counts based on technicalities in the law, a decision that he said did not affect the length of his sentence.

Correia is still required to pay restitution to the victims in the dismissed counts.

It is unclear where Correia will serve his time. The location of the prison is generally not made public until a defendant actually reports to the facility.

Correia was mayor of Fall River from 2016 to 2020.

