BOSTON (WPRI) – In what is becoming almost routine, former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia – convicted last year in a sweeping marijuana corruption case – has been granted yet another delay in when he has to report to prison.

For a sixth time, U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock granted Correia’s request for a stay in his prison sentence until April 5. He was scheduled to report to a federal prison in New Hampshire on Friday.

In his written order filed Thursday morning at federal court in Boston, Woodlock cited a filing deadline with the First Circuit of Appeals that was extended. Correia has appealed his conviction to the First Circuit.

Previous delays were granted so Correia could help out at his wife’s Fall River restaurant over the holidays and because of high COVID-positive cases in the federal prisons.

Correia has asked the court to stay his sentence until the First Circuit issues its decision, but so far Woodlock has declined to do so saying these delay will not “effectively be open-ended.”

Correia stands convicted of 11 counts of fraud, extortion and conspiracy following his trial earlier this year, where the jury found that he defrauded investors in his tech app SnoOwl and shook down marijuana vendors for bribes while he was mayor.

The jury convicted him of 21 total counts, but Woodlock later tossed out 10 counts based on technicalities in the law, a decision the judge said did not affect the length of his sentence.

Correia was sentenced to six years in prison, and he’s still required to pay restitution to the victims in the dismissed counts.

Woodlock has not scheduled a hearing yet to rule on Correia’s motion to stay the appeal until the First Circuit weighs in has not yet been scheduled.

In the decision, Woodlock also mentioned the pending change of plea and sentencing hearing of Correia’s former chief of staff Genoveva Andrade. She reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to one count of lying to federal investigators in exchange for escaping prison time. Woodlock can accept, deny or sentence Andrade to prison time, as long as it falls within the guidelines recommended by U.S. Probation.