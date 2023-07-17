JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – Jamestown election officials have asked the police to look into the possibility that fraudulent signatures were submitted to town hall in the race to replace former Congressman David Cicilline.

Jamestown Board of Canvassers Clerk Keith Ford confirmed his office reached out to police, and the issue appeared on the agenda for a board meeting Monday morning as “possible fraudulent nomination papers.”

He declined to name what campaign or campaigns are associated with the signatures, or how many names are at issue. The potential fraud was first reported by The Providence Journal.

In a news release, interim police chief Angela Deneault said the nomination papers with the signatures were submitted to town hall on July 12.

“Upon review by the Canvassing Clerk, several discrepancies were discovered with the voter names and signatures that appeared on the form which led the Clerk to file a report with the Jamestown Police Department,” Deneault said. “The Jamestown Police Department has initiated an investigation.”

Candidates running in the 1st Congressional District race had to submit signatures to local town halls by Friday afternoon. To get on the ballot, a candidate is required to collect 500 valid signatures on nomination papers.

City and town election officials have until Tuesday to validate the signatures and deliver nomination papers to the secretary of state’s office. The signatures will then be certified by the state.

Campaigns often hire someone to canvass a community to collect signatures ahead of the deadline.

As of midday on Monday, 15 candidates had provided more than 500 signatures, according to the secretary of state’s website. The candidates included:

Gabe Amo (D)

Nick Autiello (D)

Stephanie Beaute (D)

Walter Berbrick (D)

Sandra Cano (D)

Don Carlson (D)

Steve Casey (D)

Spencer Dickinson (D)

Terri Flynn (R)

John Goncalves (D)

Gerry Leonard (R)

Sabina Matos (D)

Ana Quezada (D)

Aaron Regunberg (D)

Allen Waters (D)

Simon Korn, a spokesperson for the Regunberg campaign said they checked with Jamestown officials and were told “the signatures under investigation for fraud were not from our campaign.”

“This is a serious concern that erodes public faith in campaigns and elected officials,” Korn said. “We believe there should be accountability for these potentially fraudulent petitions in order to bring more transparency and less corruption to Rhode Island politics.”

Target 12 has reached out to other campaigns for comment.

Cicilline stunned the Rhode Island politics when he announced in February that he was stepping down midterm to become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation. A flurry of potential candidates then began throwing their hats into the ring.

The primary is scheduled for Sept. 5 followed by the general election on Nov. 7.

The September primary could be the more important of the two dates in the heavily Democratic 1st District, with the winner of the party’s primary strongly favored to win in November.

This isn’t the first time police in Jamestown have looked into a signature scandal.

Last year two men were charged with faking signatures on nomination papers for a teenage Rhode Island gubernatorial candidate.

They were charged with providing a false document to a public official and conspiracy.

