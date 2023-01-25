PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After 12 years as colonel — the longest serving chief of the Providence Police Department since the 1800s — Hugh Clements is preparing to walk out the door.

Clements, who became a Providence patrolman in 1985, begins his new job at the U.S. Office of Community Oriented Police Services on Monday.

In a wide-ranging interview, Clements reflects on his nearly forty-year stint at the department and how policing has changed.

Note: The full interview with Col. Clements will air this weekend on Newsmakers.