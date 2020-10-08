‘It wasn’t a good idea’: Mattiello takes the stand in trial of former campaign aide Britt

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – With less than a month to go before Cranston voters will decide whether to re-elect him for a seventh term in office, House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello on Thursday found himself defending his campaign from four years ago in front of a Superior Court judge.

The speaker testified under oath at Kent County Superior Court in the trial of his former political adviser Jeffrey Britt, who has been accused of laundering money and violating campaign finance laws while working for Mattiello’s re-election campaign in 2016.

The trial has shed new light on the uglier side of Rhode Island politics, including secret surveillance, improper exchanges of cash and a highly controversial pro-Mattiello mailer at the center of the case against Britt.

Mattiello, a Cranston Democrat, repeatedly insisted that he knew nothing about the activities of his former adviser. The claim echoed what he’s been saying since it first spilled out that his 2016 campaign coordinated with one-time political rival Shawna Lawton to try and get a competitive edge over her fellow Republican, Steve Frias, who ran against Mattiello in the general election.

The speaker defeated Frias by just 85 votes.

While denying any knowledge about much of the mechanics of his campaign, Mattiello said when he learned about the Lawton mailer he was livid, and he called his State House chief of staff, Leo Skenyon, and “yelled at him for awhile” about it. (Mattiello described Skenyon as a campaign volunteer, but denied that he was the “de facto” campaign manager as others have indicated.)

“I was angry at the mailer,” Mattiello said. “I thought it wasn’t a good idea. I thought it was going to hurt my campaign in the last days of the campaign.” More broadly, he described his entire 2016 re-election campaign as “so mismanaged.”

Skenyon was slated to testify Thursday afternoon.

The Mattiello campaign’s explanation for what happened in the weeks leading up to the election has shifted over time. In 2016, Mattiello repeatedly denied that there had been any coordination between his campaign – including Britt – and Lawton. That later proved to be untrue.

During a R.I. Board of Election investigation launched after the state’s Republican Party filed a complaint, Mattiello’s campaign repeatedly obfuscated and stymied inquiries. At one point, a consultant working for the campaign lied to investigators, claiming he didn’t even know Britt even though he’d been working for him, according to testimony earlier in the week.

Despite Mattiello’s frustration over the mailer, the speaker did not fire Britt, and testified that he even asked Britt to return and work for him again on his 2018 re-election campaign. When asked why, Mattiello said it was because he didn’t want to have Britt assisting his opponent.

“The word I had was he was either going to work for you, or against you,” Mattiello said.

When it came out later that Britt’s name had been referred to the R.I. attorney general’s office — eventually sparking a grand jury investigation examination of his activities with the campaign, and ultimately charges against him — Mattiello’s campaign once again changed course, claiming Britt acted without the knowledge of anyone on the campaign.

Mattiello refused to answer questions outside the courthouse after his testimony ended, saying he would release a statement later.

The high-profile trial comes amid Mattiello’s bid for re-election this year against Republican challenger Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung. A political newcomer, Fenton-Fung is seen as a potentially formidable opponent, in part because of the continued popularity of her husband, Cranston Mayor Allan Fung.

And Mattiello is taking the challenge seriously enough to have spent upward of $150,000 on the race so far, according to campaign finance reports filed this week.

The Britt trial likely isn’t helping the speaker politically, splashing Mattiello’s name across nightly newscasts and daily newspaper headlines, tying him to a man charged with one felony count of money laundering and one misdemeanor count of violating campaign finance laws.

Britt is accused of paying $1,000 in cash to his then-colleague, Victor Pichette, so Pichette in turn could make a $1,000 check donation to Lawton. The former Republican candidate then used that money — along with another $1,000 donated by Teresa Graham, the common-law wife of another Mattiello consultant — to fund the campaign mailer in support of Mattiello.

The trial is technically about Britt, but in many ways it’s been focused on Mattiello and the way his political team operates. Both the prosecution and defense have used painstaking detail to show through financial records and testimony that Mattiello pays consultants to do some of the campaign’s more unflattering work.

By keeping those consultants at arm’s length, Mattiello and his advisers have argued they didn’t know about all their activities, including earlier this week after it was revealed that Pichette had secretly photographed and kept track of who attended Frias’s events in 2016.

Frias earlier this week called the revelation “creepy.”

Pichette at the time was working for Britt, who was a paid Mattiello campaign consultant, and the speaker’s spokesperson distanced Mattiello from the actions of Pichette.

“The speaker learned about the type of surveillance and opposition research employed by Mr. Britt after the fact, when a report was presented to him,” Mattiello spokesperson Patti Doyle said in a statement earlier this week. “He did not request this. To that point, the Speaker has never engaged in this sort of activity prior to or after the 2016 campaign. Said simply, this is how Jeff Britt operates.”

Asked about Pichette under oath Thursday, Mattiello said that he and Skenyon were not aware that Britt hired Pichette. He also couldn’t recall meeting Ed Cotugno, the mailer ballot specialist who testified Monday, in his chamber after the primary election in 2016.

Cotugno testified that he was asked to have his wife, Teresa Graham, write a $1,000 donation to the Lawton campaign during a gathering at the speaker’s office.

In addition to the speaker, Britt’s defense lawyer, former Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Robert Corrente, also called Matt Jerzyk to the stand Thursday. Mattiello’s former legal adviser, Jerzyk is a prominent Democratic operative in Rhode Island who worked with Britt and Skenyon on Mattiello’s re-election campaign in 2016.

Questioning from both Corrente and Assistant Attorney General John Moreira focused on what involvement Jerzyk had with the 2016 Mattiello campaign and in creating the mailer.

He testified that while Skenyon would typically need to sign off on campaign mailers, he couldn’t remember if that happened with the Lawton mailer.

“It was four years ago, I don’t have a recollection,” he said, a refrain he echoed repeatedly.

At one point during cross-examination, Moreira tried to call into question the integrity of Jerzyk’s testimony, challenging the idea that Skenyon had no involvement in the approval of the mailer.

He pointed to an email from Jerzyk to the company that designed and distributed the Lawton mailer that seemingly approved it to move forward.

“We’re good to go with this,” Jerzyk wrote at the time.

“Is that something you pulled out of thin air?” Moreira asked, becoming markedly irritated with Jerzyk’s inability to remember the events surrounding approval of the mailer.

“I simply can’t remember,” Jerzyk responded.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is WPRI 12’s politics and business editor and a Target 12 investigative reporter. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook