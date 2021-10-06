‘It smells’: RI lawmakers suggest AG should review $5 million ILO contract

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Republican lawmakers say the attorney general should get involved in examining a controversial state contract awarded to a newly formed consulting firm with connections to Gov. Dan McKee, as the issue was scrutinized for a second consecutive day at the State House.

The House Oversight Committee took its turn Wednesday in reviewing the $5.2 million contract awarded in June to ILO Group LLC. The consulting firm incorporated two days after Gov. Dan McKee took office in early March, and by June had secured the seven-figure contract despite bidding millions more than a rival consultant, WestEd, that had more than two decades of experience in Rhode Island.

House Oversight was one of two legislative committees that reviewed the ILO contract during hearings Wednesday, along with the Senate Finance Committee, which sought information about the company’s work during a broader meeting about education spending.

House Oversight Chairwoman Patricia Serpa, a longtime critic of expensive state contracts, expressed frustration with the circumstances surrounding the ILO contract, saying taxpayer money should not be used as a personal checkbook to rewarded friends or friends of friends. The House committee hearing came one day after a similar one held on the Senate side.

“I don’t think you did anything illegal,” Serpa, D-West Warwick, told witnesses testifying on behalf of the McKee administration. “Do I think it was some bad judgment? I’ve got to tell you, yeah. I do. I’d be lying to say otherwise. There’s just no way I can put lipstick on this one.”

R.I. Department of Administration Director Jim Thorsen and his chief legal counsel, Daniel Majcher, represented the McKee administration for the second consecutive night after appearing at a contentious Senate Oversight hearing on Tuesday. The two men again defended the process surrounding the bid, arguing official procedures were followed properly and the bid review was comprehensive.

“Honestly, it’s the same process I’ve followed for 16 years,” Majcher said.

Thorsen also pointed out that the governor identified the contract as a priority almost immediately after he ascended to the state’s top job on March 2, saying the governor told him reopening schools safely in the fall and advancing municipal education programs — modeled on an initiative he created while mayor in Cumberland — were top priorities.

“When it comes to typical, the last year-and-a-half has been anything but typical with the pandemic,” Thorsen said. “There have been a number of situations where needs have arisen quickly without notice.”

But Democrats and Republicans alike on the oversight panel took issue with how the deal came together. ILO was founded by former employees of Chiefs for Change, a nonprofit led by McKee’s ally and campaign donor, Mike Magee.

On March 5, a day after ILO was incorporated and three days after McKee became governor, McKee held a Zoom meeting with Magee and Thorsen, along with the state’s head of purchasing — Nancy McIntyre — and his then-chief of staff Tony Silva.

The idea to issue an RFP was spawned during the meeting and ILO was discussed, according to testimony. ILO’s co-founder and managing partner, Julia Rafal-Baer, was also invited to the meeting, but state officials say she didn’t attend. At the time, she worked for Magee as chief operating officer at Chiefs for Change.

“Mike Magee mentioned that she had left, or was leaving his firm,” Thorsen recalled of the Zoom meeting. “It was kind of confusing, to be honest with you, but she was forming some firm called ILO. That was the only mention.”

Rafal-Baer remained employed at Chiefs for Change throughout the bidding process and until after the firm was awarded the contract, departing Magee’s nonprofit on June 28. The witnesses at the hearing said nothing indicated that ILO was given advance warning about the RFP going out, and pointed out that Magee’s name was not mentioned on the firm’s bidding document.

But that defense failed to satisfy several lawmakers, who said they had a hard time believing Magee and Rafal-Baer didn’t talk about the upcoming bidding opportunity. And Rep. Michael Chippendale, R-Foster, said it didn’t explain why a newly formed company that still hasn’t put together a full website was so prepared to submit a bid for a complicated state contract three weeks after incorporating.

“This brand-new company that didn’t even have time to write their hierarchy on the incorporation papers was able to respond to an RFP that just popped up,” Chippendale said. “That’s what we see … and it smells really, really bad.”

Serpa echoed the sentiment.

“Do you see why this is stinky?” she asked Thorsen and Majcher. “It’s stinky. It doesn’t smell good. I hate to say it.”

House Minority Leader Blake Filippi called for action, saying the ILO deal at the very least left the appearance of impropriety. In light of that concern, Filippi argued the Department of Administration should transmit all material and documents related to the deal to R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha for a legal review.

“Something untoward happened,” said Filippi, citing a state statue enacted in 1989 during Gov. Edward DiPrete’s administration that states “when for any reason collusion is suspected among any bidders or offerors, a written notice of the facts giving rise to the suspicion shall be transmitted to the attorney general.”

“The way I read the statue, I don’t think you even have discretion but to report,” said Filippi, a lawyer who is considering a run for governor next year.

Rep. David Place, R-Burrillville, added that conversations among insiders could have led to an unfair advantage for ILO in the bidding process. To ignore that possibility, he said, the Department of Administration officials were assuming full responsibility.

“Even if it’s not impropriety, it definitely looks like it from the outside, and I would think you would want someone else to look at this right now,” he said. “Get the attorney general involved.”

Majcher pushed back at the suggestion, arguing he didn’t believe there was any collusion tied to the deal, and that it wasn’t abnormal for state agencies to have pre-RFP meetings with potential bidders to try and figure out what should go into the work request.

Referring to allegations of collusion or impropriety, Majcher said, “There’s no indication that happened here.”

After the hearing, Filippi told Target 12 he believes the McKee administration has no choice but to involve the attorney general, saying he’s giving them the benefit of the doubt for now and will follow up with Thorsen to see if that happens.

“It’s small-time garbage,” Filippi said of the ILO contract. “It’s clear this wasn’t a proper bidding process. And two days into your administration, you reward your friends? If that’s not the purpose, and your friends are involved, you better make sure everything is on the up-and-up. And it just wasn’t.”

A spokesperson for Neronha did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday night. The attorney general is already investigating McKee’s former chief of staff, Silva, who resigned in August amid a scandal over a wetlands development.

Rep. Jason Knight, D-Barrington, pursued a different line of questioning, closely scrutinizing how closely the governor’s senior staff became with the procurement process that led to ILO’s multimillion-dollar award.

Emails obtained by Target 12 show members of the review team were communicating with the governor’s now-chief of staff, Tony Afonso, and then-special adviser on education, Christine Lopes Metcalfe, during the bidding process.

“I spoke with Tony Afonso and he asked that we work with you to develop a rough sizing of what we think the engagement would require to deliver on the Governor’s intent,” Thomas McCarthy, executive director of the state’s COVID-19 response team, wrote in an email sent to Lopes Metcalfe and others on April 29.

McCarthy was a member of the four-person review team that reviewed the bids for the contract that ILO later received; Afonso and Lopes Metcalfe were not. In a tense back-and-forth with the administration witnesses, Knight asked whether it was appropriate for Afonso to be communicating with the review team while the bidding was ongoing.

“They’re working with the review team to try and shape the scope, presumably,” he said.

Majcher said nothing was tailored to any individual bidder, but declined to comment on the emails. He said he’d seen the news coverage about the messages, but hadn’t read them himself.

“I don’t know the context of the email,” he said.

Even though ILO bid more than rival WestEd multiple times, the review team ultimately decided against giving the work to WestEd, instead recommending that the two companies be placed on a master price agreement, or MPA, and leaving it up to McKee’s office how big a contract to award each one.

As a result, McKee’s office was able to make deals directly with the two companies, and the governor’s office ultimately awarded ILO up to $5.2 million to focus on K-12 schools and the municipal learning programs. As Target 12 previously reported, ILO only ended up working with six of 36 local school districts on schools reopening, according to the Department of Education.

The municipal learning programs are essentially mayor-led city or town offices that operate separately from traditional school departments. McKee and Magee created the state’s only one in Cumberland in the late 2000s while McKee was the town’s mayor.

According to information presented to lawmakers Wednesday, the McKee administration expects to commit an additional $8 million from federal coronavirus relief funds to rolling out the municipal learning programs over the coming months, in addition to the money that ILO is receiving through its contract.

Separately, the governor’s office awarded ILO’s competitor — WestEd — a contract worth about $940,000 to help higher education reopening schools during the pandemic. However, on Wednesday lawmakers also raised questions for the first time regarding what WestEd is doing under its contract.

At the oversight hearing, Serpa disclosed that she received a call from someone who said Rhode Island College had been “strongly encouraged to cooperate with WestEd” on the reopening of campus. But Serpa said that wasn’t communicated to RIC officials until September, “when the campus already opened.”

At the Senate Finance hearing, a top RIC official — former state Rep. Ed Pacheco — suggested there had been little engagement between WestEd and RIC as the college prepared to reopen this fall.

“Rhode Island College was asked and requested to meet with WestEd towards the end of August, early Spetmeber, with regards to our school reopening plan for the fall, and we met with WestEd at that point in time,” Pacheco said, adding that WestEd gave “feedback” and “positive reinforcement.”

State Rep. June Speakman noted that WestEd’s contract with the state was expanded last month to include assisting RIC with enrollment strategy. Discussing WestEd, Pacheco told the Senate panel that RIC officials have “had preliminary conversations about the prospect of some data analysis regarding enrollment trends specific to Rhode Island College, but no further conversations at this point.”

Abigail Rider, the vice president of administration and finance at the University of Rhode Island, appeared bewildered when Sen. Lou DiPalma asked her how WestEd has been assisting URI in its reopening as part of its state contract obligations.

“To my knowledge they’re not working with us,” Rider said. “I’m not aware of it. I will ask, I can double check, but I don’t believe that we have been involved in work with them.” DiPalma went on to spell out “WestEd” so Rider could write down the consulting firm’s name.

Apart from the ILO and WestEd contracts, Serpa also questioned the witnesses about a 12 News report on Saturday that the McKee administration has hired former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung as a consultant to provide legal services around the spending of American Rescue Plan Act money.

“Who hired Mr. Fung? Who called him, or emailed him, and said, ‘We’ve got this money, we need legal counsel, why don’t you take the job?'” Serpa asked, while emphasizing that she was not criticizing the former mayor himself.

Expressing concern about how federal coronavirus funds are being spent overall, Serpa said, “This is not DOA’s and it’s not the governor’s checkbook.”

The oversight discussion lasted about three hours and Serpa said she plans to have a follow-up hearing to get at some of the unanswered questions, meaning the legislative scrutiny of the ILO contract might not be over.

At one point during the hearing, Filippi asked the administration officials to look back and consider what they might have done differently, especially knowing what they know now. Thorsen said he might have advised the governor not to have Magee participate on the Zoom call about a future RFP involving one of his business associates.

Thorsen also said he has asked McKee himself what they might have done differently.

“He said if he knew this then, he’d consider going out for a single source,” Thorsen said of the governor, referencing a separate bidding process that allows the state to give contracts to companies without a competitive bidding process — a process that became more popular during the pandemic as the state has been under emergency orders.

But, Thorsen added, “I wouldn’t recommend that.”

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is an investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter and 12 News politics/business editor. He co-hosts Newsmakers and writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays. Connect with him on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram

Tim White contributed to this report.