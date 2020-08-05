New England mob associate to serve 5 years at ACI for Federal Hill beating

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Cranston man with longtime ties to the New England crime family will begin serving a five-year sentence for a beating at a Federal Hill bar nearly a decade ago.

In June, Anthony Parrillo, 69, lost a state Supreme Court decision in which he argued the judge presiding over his trial “coached” prosecutors. Parrillo was found guilty of felony assault and simple assault in the 2015 bench trial.

On Wednesday, Parrillo was ordered to begin serving the prison term. Upon his release, he’ll be on parole for 10 years.

“Today marks the conclusion of a case that took significant time, energy, and effort to ensure that justice was served,” Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a statement. “The passage of time should not dull the memory of the defendant’s violent conduct.”

Prosecutors said Parrillo was the manager of the now-defunct Club 295 when he took part in the brutal beating of a married couple behind the bar. Investigators said Parrillo held back Dr. Sumiya Majeed and ordered two bouncers to beat her husband, Jacob Fernandes.

Fernandes was knocked unconscious and suffered a shattered eye socket and broken nose. Prosecutors said Fernandes has permanent vision loss as a result of the assault.

Parrillo has previously had success before the state’s high court. He was sentenced to life behind bars for the 1977 murders of Ronald Leone, 28, of Johnston, and Rudy Baronet, 17, of Cranston. Their bodies were never found and the state Supreme Court later overturned the conviction.

Parrillo eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder to avoid trial. He was sentenced to 20 years but paroled in 1994.

Investigators have identified Parrillo as an associate of the Patriarca crime family with ties to former boss Luigi “Baby Shacks” Manocchio.

In 1997, Target 12 revealed Parrillo was working as a Teamster on the film “Outside Providence.” Undercover video showed him acting as a bodyguard and driver to film star Alec Baldwin.

