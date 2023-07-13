PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Joe DeLuca, a made member of the Patriarca crime family who became a star witness against a former mob kingpin, has died. He was 83.

Specific details have not been released yet, but Target 12 has learned he died of natural causes.

DeLuca and his brother – former Mafia capo Robert “Bobby” DeLuca – both took the stand in in 2018 during the trial of former mob boss Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme and associate Paul Weadick in Boston federal court.

Joe told jurors he met Salemme in 1993 at a North Providence parking lot “to retrieve a package.” The package was the tarp-wrapped body of Steven DiSarro, a Boston nightclub owner, who Salemme believed had become a government informant and had to go.

Joe dutifully drove DiSarro’s body to a mill building on Branch Avenue in Providence and used a backhoe during the middle of the night to bury his remains deep into the earth. For more than two decades, DiSarro’s disappearance remained a mystery, and the DeLuca brothers feigned ignorance when questioned by law enforcement.

That all changed in 2016. William Ricci, who owned the mill building, felt the squeeze from the feds after an illegal marijuana grow operation was discovered inside the massive brick structure. Ricci had something to offer: he knew where they could find DiSarro.

For Bobby, this was a headache. Years before — in what’s called a proffer session — Bobby was told to come clean about every underworld deed he knew about if he wanted to be spared significant prison time in a 2011 crackdown of the New England mob.

Bobby cooperated, even wearing a wire for the feds. But he denied any knowledge of what happened to DiSarro — possibly in an attempt to protect his brother.

After FBI agents exhumed DiSarro’s body, they came looking for Bobby, who admitted Salemme called him in 1993 after DiSarro was strangled to death in the mob boss’s Sharon Massachusetts home. His brother Joe covered DiSarro with the dirt.

The brothers’ testimony was key in convicting Salemme and Weadick, who were both sentenced to life in prison. Salemme died in a Missouri federal prison in 2022 at the age of 89. Weadick is seeking a new trial.

As a result of their testimony, the DeLucas became unwelcome in mob circles for breaking the oath of omerta they took when they were inducted into the crime family. For Joe, he got his “button” from Salemme himself as thanks for taking care of his DiSarro problem.

In the underworld, Joe lived in the shadow of Bobby, who climbed through the ranks of the New England crime family, eventually becoming captain before diming out his Mafia colleagues in the 2011 case.

Joe, meanwhile, worked at a popular Johnston bakery, even writing a well-known jingle to promote its bags of pizza chips. His death was first reported by the website Gangster Report.

Beside the time he spent in custody up until the Salemme trial, Bobby escaped meaningful prison time for the DiSarro ordeal and hid out in Florida. Joe stayed in Rhode Island living in a North Providence apartment.

Joe was scooped up by state and federal officials in 2019 after they feared a murder outside a Pawtucket halfway house was mob related. He was returned after they determined it wasn’t mob-related and tensions ebbed.

In a letter to a federal judge seeking leniency, Bobby denounced the mob and said he found God in Florida. Joe also didn’t think much of the promise he made when his trigger finger was pricked as part of the ceremony to become a member of La Cosa Nostra.

At Salemme’s trial, a defense attorney asked him, “that oath didn’t mean a darn thing to you, did it?”

“Currently, it doesn’t mean much,” he responded.