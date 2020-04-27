Inmate released in COVID-19 order arrested for swinging sword at woman

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – A North Kingstown man released from the ACI in a COVID-19 court order that set 52 “non-violent offenders” free, is back in prison after he was arrested again for allegedly swinging a sword at a woman and threatening a police officer, Target 12 has learned.

Casey Regimbal, 26 of North Kingstown, allegedly swung a sword with a 29-inch blade at a woman and tried to punch Sgt. Joel Mulligan as police were questioning him, according to an arrest report. Police say Regimbal was yelling, “I’m going to kill you,” at the woman while wielding the weapon.

Later, as Regimbal was being booked at the police station last Monday for five counts – including felony assault, breaking and entering and resisting arrest – police allege he threatened Mulligan.

“I wish I had my sword. If I did, I’d stab you Mulligan,” the report states. “I’m going to find you when I get out and stab you with it. I swear to god.”

According to the report, Regimbal also lunged at an officer, prompting another officer to douse him with Oleoresin Capsicum (OC), commonly known as pepper spray.

Sgt. Mulligan reported scratches from deflecting Regimbal’s attempted punch, but there were no other reports of injuries from the incident.

Bond was set at $20,000 with surety but according to Department of Corrections spokesman J.R. Ventura, Regimbal has not made bail. Records show Regimbal did not enter a plea at his arraignment last Tuesday, and has a status conference scheduled for next week.

Regimbal is among 52 Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) inmates with 90 or fewer days left on their sentences who were released from prison earlier this month following petitions filed by the R.I. Public Defender and Attorney General.

The R.I. Supreme Court approved the request on April 1 over COVID-19 health concerns and the difficulty of social distancing in the prison that currently holds about 2,500 inmates.

The released inmates were ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their release, according to court records, and prison officials said five of them who did not have anywhere to go were housed at the Wyndham Hotel in Warwick.

While the 52 inmates were currently serving time for non-violent offenses, a review of their criminal records by Target 12 found many of them have violent crimes on their rap sheets.

Regimbal is one example of that, with a criminal record dating back nearly five years that includes felony assault, breaking and entering and misdemeanor domestic violence/vandalism charges. His current sentence for a misdemeanor charge of making a false 911 call was scheduled to expire with good time earned on April 20, the same day he was arrested in the sword incident.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s office has not immediately responded to a request for comment.

